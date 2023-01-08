IN PICS | A skilful reno instils new life into this mid-century home
A pair of serial renovators in Johannesburg brought an Art Deco-style gem back to life with a sense of subtlety and fun
08 January 2023 - 00:00
It takes a good eye to spot potential in a fixer-upper, particularly in a city like Johannesburg. There are some real gems — almost always undervalued — but their qualities are often lost beneath the add-ons that barnacle their way onto houses over time...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.