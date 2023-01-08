IN PICS | A skilful reno instils new life into this mid-century home

A pair of serial renovators in Johannesburg brought an Art Deco-style gem back to life with a sense of subtlety and fun

It takes a good eye to spot potential in a fixer-upper, particularly in a city like Johannesburg. There are some real gems — almost always undervalued — but their qualities are often lost beneath the add-ons that barnacle their way onto houses over time...