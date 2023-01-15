Home & Gardening

Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home

15 January 2023 - 00:02

Underground parking for almost a dozen cars, 10 en suite bedrooms, private lifts, an indoor cinema, up to five kitchens, multiple lounges, a fire pit overlooking the ocean and infinity pools are just some of the features the owner of an opulent R350m mansion will be able to brag about...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle
  2. Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri among Miss Universe favourites Lifestyle
  3. Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54 Lifestyle
  4. Prince Harry makes chilly revelations about his frostnipped penis in ‘Spare’ Lifestyle
  5. TikTok’s problem child has 7 million followers and one proud mom Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...