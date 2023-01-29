Creating with integrity: Meet the creative duo behind Studio Kalki
A glimpse into the public and private lives of Studio Kalki founders Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar hints at a deeply holistic approach
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Partners in life and business, Nindya Bucktowar and Nikhil Tricam are loathe to label the facets of what they do. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.