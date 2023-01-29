Designer van hits the road as talented ‘tiny homes’ duo keep up the pace
A tough economic climate is expected in 2023 which means that for many, spending money on accommodation will be difficult. An innovative designer couple have found a way to tackle the problem in style
29 January 2023 - 00:01
The attention to detail in an impeccably renovated van is sure to impress when “Dusty” and its new owner hit the road, far from its Cape Town designers whose latest project was a mobile vet practice...
