SKY’S THE LIMIT
Infinity pools aren’t a modern phenomenon: one of the earliest examples, the Stag Fountain at Versailles, France, dates from the 1660s. Nevertheless, the seemingly boundary-free connection they create between a garden and the ocean and sky beyond it feels contemporary. At this dreamy seaside home, the pool draws the eye outwards towards the endless blues of the horizon, creating a calm and tranquil atmosphere.
Tip
They look great and add considerable value to a property, but bear in mind that rim-flow pools require specialist design and installation: for example, two pumps are needed, one to drive the water up from the lower-level reservoir into which the water “overflows”, and another for the sanitisation process.
IN PICS | Water wonderland: 10 of the most spectacular swimming pools
From the breathtaking to the beautiful, these inspiring pools are the ultimate in family-friendly domestic luxuries — plus, they add loads of value, style and atmosphere to the properties they adorn
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
TAKING A VIEW
Poised on a rocky promontory, this holiday property is the stuff of dreams — and not least because of its jaw-dropping pool, which could easily be located at a boutique hotel rather than a private residence. Situated in a landscaped garden down a short flight of steps from the house and its expansive outdoor terraces, the overflow pool is edged with elegantly linear stone tiles and surrounded by wooden loungers from which to revel in the sunshine — and the views.
Tip
Sun loungers come in a variety of designs, materials and prices — and it’s worth investing in frames and cushions that are truly water-compatible and weatherproof, as this sort of outdoor furniture takes a daily beating from the elements.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
SCULPTURAL STYLE
Anchored by a sculptural curved pillar, the main deck of this multilevel home fit for a tech baron showcases a 25m rim-flow swimming pool that makes a smooth visual transition from architecture to the landscape beyond. While the eye-catching column is “the main feature”, according to the architects, the way every element in the design works in relation to the others is what makes it feel so inviting.
Tip
Designed by Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens (silviorechlesleycarstens.co.za), this deck area demonstrates the difference it makes when the pool is considered an integral part of a space rather than added as an afterthought — note the way it curves around the column, and the sinuous, stepped-down decking surrounding it, for example.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
SET IN STONE
On one side lies a forest of oak trees, and on the other a view in which, on most days, the division between sea and sky becomes blurred into a single vista of blue. In between is an arresting, stone-clad house — and this exquisite swimming pool, with its dark interior and mirror-like surface, is perhaps the most magical element of a special holiday home.
Tip
The rim-flow pool, designed by More Design (moredesign.es) has an interior finished in large-format, stone-finish ceramic tiles in a dark grey that makes it seem even deeper and larger than it is.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
GREEN PEACE
Set within a lush Mediterranean garden, this large and almost lake-like pool is ideal for serious swimmers and splashing kids’ games alike. Lining it with green-tinted glass tiles was an inspired idea that makes the pool blend beautifully with the surrounding landscape as though it were an integral natural part.
Tip
This pool has a clean-lined, contemporary design — it dates from a recent renovation of this Mallorquin property — and features travertine slab edges as well as Portuguese glass tiles lining the structure and deep, wide steps running all the way down one side.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
NATURAL RHYTHM
The renovation of a holiday home perched atop a series of mountainside terraces near the sea included an overhaul of the existing swimming pool. It’s now a simply gorgeous rim-flow design that seamlessly links water and sky when viewed from the large shallow steps on two sides of the pool, which are ideal for water-based lounging and also make entering and getting out of the water easy.
Tip
The essential finishing touches to such a steep site are stylish new balustrades by local Mallorquin artisans — in forged metal (left) by Toni Calafell and olive wood (right) by Pedro Casanovas — all of which were commissioned by architects who oversaw the renovation, More Design (moredesign.es).
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
JUNGLE BOOGIE
Proof positive that a swimming pool need not be large to be envy-inducing, this oval oasis forms part of a coastal retreat that enables its busy owners to relax in a verdant conservation village at weekends, and makes up one level of a mountainside home that unfolds over multiple levels. The pool is a necessary addition as the adjacent Atlantic Ocean is notoriously cold, all year round — excellent for surfing while wetsuit-clad, but by no means comfortable for recreational swims.
Tip
Tucked into a green garden, the deck — made from weathered balau wood — is perfectly designed to create the feeling of being suspended in nature. The lounge chairs are from Paola Lenti (paolalenti.it) and the outdoor rug is by Fibre Designs (fibredesigns.co.za).
Image: Text Robyn Alexander Production Sven Alberding
MOUNTAIN HIGH
Sporting what must be one of the most breathtaking views of any pool on the planet, this urban oasis also has all the easy-going, family-friendly vibes of a classic suburban home — with loads of surrounding greenery and old-school mosaic-tile detail. But the intrusion of the cantilevered wooden deck “into” the space of the water gives the area a contemporary edge too, making it pretty much the best of all worlds.
Tip
The wooden deck from which a panoramic vista of Cape Town’s Table Mountain can be enjoyed is partially sheltered from the sun by an elegantly cantilevered extension of the house’s roof, and furnished with a pair of Imba outdoor armchairs by Federica Capitani for Moroso (moroso.it).
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
SEXY CURVES
The dreamily restored farmhouse to which this pool area is appended has seven bedrooms and is frequently filled with visitors, “which makes for a lot of social interaction and beautiful memories”, says the homeowner. We’re willing to bet that for guests and residents alike, plenty of those memories will be centred on lounging around and swimming in the property’s enviable new pool, which features a delightfully old-school curved shape.
Tip
The easy living essentials surrounding the pool include an outdoor shower with a curved natural stone “serpent” wall, and shaded pergolas.
The reclaimed oak pool loungers are by More Decor (moredesign.es), while the bright orange textiles used to upholster their cushions were selected by the homeowner for their similarity to 1970s Swedish style.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/Bureaux
BLUE NOTE
Designed to merge seamlessly into its spectacular oceanside location, this clean-lined infinity pool overlooks a 20km stretch of pristine beach and a sparkling expanse of sea that in turn dissolves into the sky. As a result, when swimming in it, the overall effect is one of being part of — rather than a spectator to — the incredible scenery.
Tip
Though a real showstopper, this is also a pool that forms part of a family home and garden. Hence the non-slip, weathered wooden decking that surrounds it, and the consideration given to the frame-like planting around the rim-flow design.
