IN PICTURES | A chic new Cape Town dining duo to love
Two new eateries bring a dose of style and flair to the Sea Point dining scene
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By MILA CREWE-BROWN
For the hip but soulful Cape neighbourhood of Sea Point, with its prime position embracing the promenade and Atlantic Ocean, there has been little of late to enthral the aesthetically attuned gastronome. Enter Sonny and Irene and The Nines, two new options to seek out that deliver on both style and culinary kudos...
