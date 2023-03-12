THE VIBE: Low key luxury, understated elegance. Heels and a crisp white shirt, chilled glass of chenin in hand.
THE SEAT: You can’t beat the outer corner of the terrace for sensational views and vibe. If there’s a chill, book a table indoors along the front line, where the ocean breeze wafts in over the glass balustrade.
THE DISH: The Riebeek-Kasteel lamb loin cutlets which smack of honest, provenance-centric fare, served with charred summer veg and pepper sauce.
THE DRINK: As an ode to late summer, try the guava fizz, which is a breezy, fruity twist on a classic gin fizz.
INSIDER TIP: No booking, no problem: the cocktail lounge is a vibe and — come winter — might just be your seat of choice thanks to the sexy open fireplace.
www.thenines.co.za
IN PICTURES | A chic new Cape Town dining duo to love
Two new eateries bring a dose of style and flair to the Sea Point dining scene
Image: Supplied
For the hip but soulful Cape neighbourhood of Sea Point, with its prime position embracing the promenade and Atlantic Ocean, there has been little of late to enthral the aesthetically attuned gastronome. Enter Sonny and Irene and The Nines, two new options to seek out that deliver on both style and culinary kudos.
Image: Supplied
SONNY AND IRENE
Named after restaurateur Paul Kovensky’s grandparents, Sonny and Irene has got it all: a buzzing atmosphere, an all-day menu of dreams and looks to kill. Touted as a neighbourhood eatery, you’ll find the gracious streetside restaurant hard not to love. It has the feel of stepping into an age-old European café, but with contemporary styling that keeps it relevant. Think sherbet pink and mossy green, marble and glimmering brass, plush seating, wood tones that warm, table lamps aglow and leafy greenery overhead. It’s nostalgic and fresh, elegant and laid back.
If you enter from the Station House lobby, your eyes will meet with a bar so beautiful you’ll be hard pressed to avert your gaze to scoff down your eggs and bacon. Have your breaky with eye candy, they say. The menu is both familiar and enticing, offering a selection of café style favourites from eggs every way you can possibly imagine to lip-smacking burgers and plates filled with the bounty of the sea and farm.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
THE VIBE: Buzzing. This spot’s got all-day appeal but is a must for a post yoga/ swim/ CWI (that’s cold water immersion)/ promenade-stroll breakfast and brunch.
THE SEAT: Perch on the green velvet banquette inside and perve over the money shot — their uber glam bar area. Look up and admire the ribbed glass chandeliers while you’re at it.
THE DISH: The green pea pancake. Both Insta-worthy and delish, it comes laden with avo, creamy marinated feta and a tangy tomato relish.
THE DRINK: Stick with the green theme and try the cucumber and basil martini for a vodka-spiked brunch.
INSIDER TIP: Nip across the lobby to The Pastry Bar to stock up on devilishly good (not to mention beautiful) pastries, artisanal breads and baked delights. Or go for a post workout freshly pressed juice or smoothie.
www.sonnyandirene.co.za
Image: Supplied
THE NINES
Nine floors up, Sonny and Irene’s chic sister restaurant claims the best views of the Atlantic. “In designing the interior of The Nines, we wanted to create a warm and welcoming space where people are invited to indulge in incredible food,” says head of operations Alison Thomas. With broad glazed frontage and seating arranged along the same axis, the swish rooftop bar and restaurant venerates said view. As the sun dips, the canopies are drawn back, and the Atlantic Ocean is yours to spy as far as the horizon.
This is your year-round sundowner spot, as well as a go-to for an elegant dinner or celebratory night out. With a pared back colour palette, a glut of oak paneling and the restaurant’s signature aesthetic of dialed-down luxury, you’ll feel as though you’ve arrived in a very stylish friend’s hilltop pad. It’s both sophisticated and convivial with a menu that heroes produce. This translates as honest, elevated fare ranging from an unctuous 48-hour ragu to a classic sole meunière. The cocktail menu is nothing short of a masterpiece, taking you through the ages from the old-school hits to experimental newcomers.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
THE VIBE: Low key luxury, understated elegance. Heels and a crisp white shirt, chilled glass of chenin in hand.
THE SEAT: You can’t beat the outer corner of the terrace for sensational views and vibe. If there’s a chill, book a table indoors along the front line, where the ocean breeze wafts in over the glass balustrade.
THE DISH: The Riebeek-Kasteel lamb loin cutlets which smack of honest, provenance-centric fare, served with charred summer veg and pepper sauce.
THE DRINK: As an ode to late summer, try the guava fizz, which is a breezy, fruity twist on a classic gin fizz.
INSIDER TIP: No booking, no problem: the cocktail lounge is a vibe and — come winter — might just be your seat of choice thanks to the sexy open fireplace.
www.thenines.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
There’s so much to munch on at these three really hot Joburg eateries
Five reasons to follow the rise of Giorgio Tatsakis
Ramenhead – Fyn’s cool new cousin – hypes up Cape Town’s dining scene
Try this Cape Town eatery for urchin tastes in sea fare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos