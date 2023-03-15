Revel in the joy of being 'cocooned' this winter with Woolworths homeware

Life’s demands can distract us from enjoying those beautiful little moments — whether in the form of some much-needed “me time” or quality time enjoyed with family and friends. So, we look to our homes for relaxation and downtime, especially during the colder months, when we spend more time indoors.

Woolworths' winter homeware collection comprises cosy comforts that'll make your home super snuggle-worthy, creating an environment where you and your loved ones can revel in the joy of being “cocooned” this chilly season. Think gorgeous warm bedding to usher even the busiest minds to sleep, fluffy cotton towels to elevate bath time into a spa-like experience, soft blankets to accompany binge-watching sessions on the couch, and mugs for all of your favourite hot beverages.

You'll be spoilt for choice with on-trend and classic homeware and décor essentials in nature-inspired shades of ivory and oatmeal, warmer, richer tones of tan and caramel, and serene greens ranging from soft sage to lush fern.

Give your home an instant update by adding a few new pieces in “astro dust” — this season's must-have colour palette that spans from dusty pink to bold terracotta — and weave in brass and gold metal accents to bring in an element of luxury.