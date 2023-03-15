Revel in the joy of being 'cocooned' this winter with Woolworths homeware
Plush bedding, cosy scatters, a gorgeous mug to sip your coffee — it's details like this that'll make life's beautiful little moments all the more enjoyable
Life’s demands can distract us from enjoying those beautiful little moments — whether in the form of some much-needed “me time” or quality time enjoyed with family and friends. So, we look to our homes for relaxation and downtime, especially during the colder months, when we spend more time indoors.
Woolworths' winter homeware collection comprises cosy comforts that'll make your home super snuggle-worthy, creating an environment where you and your loved ones can revel in the joy of being “cocooned” this chilly season. Think gorgeous warm bedding to usher even the busiest minds to sleep, fluffy cotton towels to elevate bath time into a spa-like experience, soft blankets to accompany binge-watching sessions on the couch, and mugs for all of your favourite hot beverages.
You'll be spoilt for choice with on-trend and classic homeware and décor essentials in nature-inspired shades of ivory and oatmeal, warmer, richer tones of tan and caramel, and serene greens ranging from soft sage to lush fern.
Give your home an instant update by adding a few new pieces in “astro dust” — this season's must-have colour palette that spans from dusty pink to bold terracotta — and weave in brass and gold metal accents to bring in an element of luxury.
A stylishly decorated home is all about the details. So play about and contrast various prints and patterns to bring your interiors to life. Give your space a modern facelift with simple stripes, while evoking a feeling of nostalgia with a gingham print. Layer soft textures such as bouclés, furs and Sherpas to create visual interest and create a sense of warmth.
If statement pieces characterise your taste, Woolworths' new collection of vases, vessels and planters, with ridged design elements, introduce a bit of glamour, while its expanded range of modern side tables portray a chic, minimalistic look.
Whatever your style, Woolies makes bringing your mood boards to life easier with inspiring, top-quality homeware and décor items for every area of your home:
BEDROOM
A space that can calm the heart and mind is essential for a good night’s sleep and overall wellness. Breathe tranquillity into your bedroom by incorporating shades of green such as sage, moss, fern and olive green, which are touted for their calming properties.
Woolies bedroom favourites in these restful hues include the Dune Cotton Tufted Scatter Cushion and the Block Silky Soft Microfibre Geo Quilt; pair them with the Georgie Gingham Thermal Cotton Duvet for a wistful touch of nostalgia.
Other new additions to Woolworths' already impeccable collection of cold-weather staples include Teddy Boucle Microfibre, Shaggy Microfibre Fleece and faux fur throws to fend off the bite of winter. Breakfast in bed will be comfier under one of the brand's Sherpa blankets, while its brushed winter sheeting and jersey knit bedding will feel like a warm embrace from the moment you jump into bed.
The whole family will enjoy a peaceful slumber as Woolies has brought out bedding to accommodate everyone’s needs. On shelf is linen in a range of yarns from sustainably sourced recycled microfibre, 200TC Percal, and Crisp Cotton to luxurious 400TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen.
Remember, warmth and comfort come down to the tog rating — the higher the tog, the warmer the duvet. With such a range of quality bedding, every night will be a snooze fest this winter.
BATHROOM
When the weather is nippy it can be tempting to rush in and out of the bathroom as fast as possible, but Woolworths has everything you need to transform this traditionally “cold” tiled space into a warm and inviting haven that'll encourage you to enjoy a long soak in the tub after a busy day.
Set the mood for relaxation by lighting a couple of candles — Woolworths offers an array of scented candles and diffusers that'll instantly elevate your mood with their wonderful fragrance.
Then, after a leisurely bath, wrap your body in one of the brand's 100% responsibly sourced cotton towels, which are ultra-absorbent and soft to the touch. Along with everyday Low Twist towels, there are luxe Egyptian cotton and Snag-Free Cotton Rich towels to chose from.
This winter, the brand's new and innovative W Collection Carbonised Cotton Coffee Towels also make their debut. Ground coffee waste is gathered and treated to make a carbonised coffee and cotton blend, and the final product is a soft, highly absorbent towel with antibacterial properties. These towels are the latest Woolies offering in eco-innovation and contribute to the circular economy.
LIVING
Nothing is as soothing for the soul as a restful day at home when the weather is gloomy. With Woolworths' wide variety of throws, fleece blankets and scatter cushions, the only place you will want to visit this winter is your couch.
Woolies has also upsized its furniture and accessories offering, giving you more scope to make your living space a visual representation of your personality. This includes side tables in a range of styles as well as a new wall art collection, which features images from a local photographer and one of the brand's in-house designers, all framed beautifully in Durban.
To complete your look, get creative with placements of baskets for storage, add rugs to introduce warmth and texture, and incorporate a couple of floor and table lamps to create an inviting glow — all available under one roof at Woolworths.
KITCHEN AND DINING
The cold season calls for warm and hearty sustenance. Cook your meals to perfection with Woolworths' cast iron Madison Collection. Now available in a beautiful new blue hue, this range offers pots, pans and casseroles that are ideal for slow cooking.
Of course, Woolies also offers a selection of crockery, serveware and glassware that'll ensure whatever you dish up is a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds. Highlights include the brand's new Fynbos, Dune and Bloom Stoneware and its Ngwenya Glassware, which is made in Swaziland from recycled glass.
Whether you're a modern minimalist or prefer more of an eclectic décor style, Woolworths' winter homeware collection offers everything you need to transform your home into a cosy nest perfect for making the most of life's beautiful little moments. Visit your nearest store, download the Woolies app or shop online.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.