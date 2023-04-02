Home & Gardening

SHOPPING | Kitchen Confidential: the new and noteworthy

Whether it’s a beautiful new appliance or simple tips for keeping things fresh, there are always exciting things to share. Here are a few that caught our eye

02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman

Another Milestone..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. RECIPE | Hot cross buns and pickled fish Food
  2. Own your retirement: why sectional title living is your best bet Lifestyle
  3. Small businesses owner or student? Here's how the relaunched iStore aims to ... Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Bored stars, bubbly hosts and some regret Lifestyle
  5. Irma Stern sells for whopping R22.3m, setting new record Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...