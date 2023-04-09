Home & Gardening

Here's how to create your own fruitful garden

Urban orchards are becoming popular as people discover just how easy it is to grow their own fruit. Jane Griffiths shares her tips for creating yours

09 April 2023 - 00:00 By Jane Griffiths
An apple tree in a small urban orchard.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

Before starting

Fruit trees can live for many decades, so do your homework before buying.

  • Make sure they're suitable for your climate.
  • Aim for something to be fruiting each month, from early spring through to late autumn. In warmer climates, gardens can provide fruit year-round.
  • Check if they're self-fertilising. If they need a pollinator, find out which variety is best.
Apple blossoms soaking up the sun.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

Planting

Fruit trees need fertile, well-drained soil and full sun. Exceptions, such bananas, don’t mind dappled or afternoon shade. Dig a hole with room for the roots, well-rotted manure, compost and a slow-release fertiliser such as Talborne Vita-Grow 2:3:2. Position the plant at the same level as it was in its container. Fill gently and firm the soil down as you go. Water well, providing regular, deep watering until it's well-established.

Maintenance

To provide a balanced supply of nutrients, feed every four months (from the start of flowering) with Talborne’s Vita Fruit & Flower. When feeding dry fertiliser, apply it under the outer edge of the tree. Called the drip line, this is where the feeder roots which absorb nutrients are. If you have dogs who love fertiliser, make deep holes with a fork, add fertiliser, then close them up. Water in well. Water deeply every 10 to 14 days in dry weather.

Watch out for unwanted growth from rootstock of grafted fruit. 

A neatly pruned lemon tree in a formal vegetable garden setting.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

Pruning

Some trees are pruned to a specific shape and size to encourage fruit production. Others only fruit on new wood, so pruning is essential to encourage new branches. Pruning to remove  dead or diseased wood encourages healthy new growth. When trees become too dense or tangled, pruning opens them up, creating airflow and reducing disease.

If a tree produces excessive amounts of fruit, thin these out when small. The remaining fruit will be healthier and bigger. Thinning, or even removing fruit completely, during a tree’s first two to three years will encourage new growth and establish strong limbs. Pruning can also be done to encourage a tree to grow into a specific shape.

 

Pest protection

Netting is the best protection against birds. Underplant trees with marigolds, garlic chives, borage, daffodils, comfrey, tansy, basil, nasturtium and feverfew. These help prevent disease, repel pests and encourage beneficial insects. Pheromone traps (from Livingseeds) are effective against fruit flies and false codling moth.

Save space by training fruit trees to grow flat against a wall or a frame by pruning the branches and tying them to a support. Called espalier, this takes some time and patience, but the resulting edible sculpture is well worth the effort.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
A Meyer Lemon tree planted in a container.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

Small-space tips

Nick Vamvakos of Fruitasia Fruit Trees specialises in providing an extensive range of fruit trees, including many unusual ones, as well as dwarf varieties and trees with more than one variety grafted onto dwarf rootstock. These are ideal for small gardens, particularly when the two varieties pollinate one another.

Many fruit trees, especially citrus and dwarf varieties, grow happily in large containers, as long as they're fed and watered regularly.

Save space by training fruit trees to grow flat against a wall or a frame by pruning the branches and tying them to a support. Called espalier, this takes some time and patience, but the resulting edible sculpture is well worth the effort.

Many trees can be trained to grow over an archway, trellis or courtyard roof.

Jane's Delicious Urban Gardening. Jane Griffiths. Sunbird Publishers www.janesdeliciousshop.co.za

  

ONLINE ONLY Win one of five Apple Duo trees (Early Red and Granny Smith on semi-dwarf rootstock) from Fruitasia, the emporium of fruit trees.
Image: Supplied

