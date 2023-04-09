Pruning
Here's how to create your own fruitful garden
Urban orchards are becoming popular as people discover just how easy it is to grow their own fruit. Jane Griffiths shares her tips for creating yours
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Before starting
Fruit trees can live for many decades, so do your homework before buying.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Planting
Fruit trees need fertile, well-drained soil and full sun. Exceptions, such bananas, don’t mind dappled or afternoon shade. Dig a hole with room for the roots, well-rotted manure, compost and a slow-release fertiliser such as Talborne Vita-Grow 2:3:2. Position the plant at the same level as it was in its container. Fill gently and firm the soil down as you go. Water well, providing regular, deep watering until it's well-established.
Maintenance
To provide a balanced supply of nutrients, feed every four months (from the start of flowering) with Talborne’s Vita Fruit & Flower. When feeding dry fertiliser, apply it under the outer edge of the tree. Called the drip line, this is where the feeder roots which absorb nutrients are. If you have dogs who love fertiliser, make deep holes with a fork, add fertiliser, then close them up. Water in well. Water deeply every 10 to 14 days in dry weather.
Watch out for unwanted growth from rootstock of grafted fruit.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Small-space tips
Nick Vamvakos of Fruitasia Fruit Trees specialises in providing an extensive range of fruit trees, including many unusual ones, as well as dwarf varieties and trees with more than one variety grafted onto dwarf rootstock. These are ideal for small gardens, particularly when the two varieties pollinate one another.
Many fruit trees, especially citrus and dwarf varieties, grow happily in large containers, as long as they're fed and watered regularly.
Save space by training fruit trees to grow flat against a wall or a frame by pruning the branches and tying them to a support. Called espalier, this takes some time and patience, but the resulting edible sculpture is well worth the effort.
Many trees can be trained to grow over an archway, trellis or courtyard roof.
Jane's Delicious Urban Gardening. Jane Griffiths. Sunbird Publishers www.janesdeliciousshop.co.za
Image: Supplied
