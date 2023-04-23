Home & Gardening

IN PICS | Soul spaces: 10 of the best to help you cosy up

The concept of cocooning has never felt more relevant. Increasingly we’re turning inward and bringing added heart into our spaces, making them more comfortable and welcoming

23 April 2023 - 00:00 By Vicki Sleet/BUREAUX.CO.ZA
The owner of this urban loft is a seasoned traveller with a keen eye for unusual finds. Her penchant for displaying her favourite treasures is revealed on her laden picture shelves.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

 

Each of these spaces, be it a contemporary urban flat or a comfortable country home, shares a tangible sense of contentment and an air of serenity. An appealing mix of tactile surfaces, in sync tones and textured materials, is evident, while intriguing visual layers and a peppering of personalised touches ensure each has its own character.

This minimalist bedroom is far from austere.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

BEDROOM BLISS

This bedroom embraces a host of subdued tones and tactile natural textures — including slubby hemp, sheer linen and the softest cotton.

The effect is ascetic in its simplicity but infinitely inviting and restful. There is an undeniable sense of hygge that is so humble, with the few carefully chosen pieces commanding quiet respect.

Design Notes

  • The colour palette in this pared down space is equally spare while the chunky woven throw adds a delightful layer of texture to the space.
  • This bedroom is all about minimalism yet is not austere.
  • The whisper of grey in the wall colour and the warmth of the wood add a rustic and easy-on-the-eye appeal.

TIP

In the spirit of embracing hygge, the sheer linen curtains remain drawn and filter out any harsh sunlight.

Reclaimed timbers, upcycled furniture and the natural grains of hand-woven chairs are an intriguing combination.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

NATURE’S CHOICE

Styles, shapes and preferred tones may come and come go but the wonder of wood remains a constant. In this space, reclaimed timbers, upcycled furniture finds and the natural grains of hand-woven chairs are an enticing and intriguing combination.

Design Notes

  • There is no doubt, wood brings warmth to any décor as this comfortable renovated Victorian home proves.
  • The original doors and architraves were stripped of centuries of paint and sanded right down to reveal their natural wood grain and patterning.
  • The table deliberately embraces a hand-hewn personality — embodying the respect given to craftsmanship and the beauty of natural timber.

TIP

Decorating with multiple layers wood requires confidence and balance — the use of naive hand-woven chairs in a lighter tone brings an unrefined artistry to the space, helped by the proliferation of succulents in glass and terracotta containers. 

A gallery wall of mismatched framed images, upcycled vintage furniture finds and a hipster-worthy bicycle complete this super cool scene.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

GREY MATTERS

This infinitely urban space is given a dose of sophistication through the liberal use of grey — from the painted walls and floors to the upholstery fabric. A gallery wall of mismatched framed images, upcycled vintage furniture finds and a hipster-worthy bicycle complete this super cool scene.

Design Notes

  • This room painted in white would look completely different. The mid-grey wall creates a sense of drama without being overwhelming.
  • The different tones of grey come together to create an inviting and cocoon-like effect. The floor’s pale grey is ideal — ensuring the contrast in tones isn’t too stark.
  • The L-shaped sofa is the perfect solution for a small space, providing plenty of seating while anchoring the all-grey interior.
  • A mismatched gallery of botanical and photographic images is a striking focal point — and a creative way to dress a wall in affordable art.
  • Lean-lined restored vintage furniture suits the millennial brief perfectly.

TIP

Grey is the new neutral for interiors. It’s a shade that plays beautifully with so many colours and décor styles, be they contemporary or vintage-inspired. Since grey is an aggregated colour, it picks up on many other tones — a grey with a yellow-green undertone will look different to one with purplish blue undertones.

Industrial lights, reclaimed essentials and industrial shelving units are the finishing touches in this contemporary and utilitarian-chic kitchen.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

ROUGH LUXE LOVE

Textures do all the talking in this eye-catching kitchen, where smooth metro tiles are in stark contrast to the exposed brick walls and the painted brick of the central island. Industrial lights, reclaimed essentials (such as the exposed copper pipes) and industrial shelving units are the finishing touches of the contemporary and utilitarian-chic picture.

Design Notes

  • Sleek black details seen in the stripe of tiles and shelving brackets take the aesthetics up a notch in this kitchen.
  • The rawness is tempered by the introduction of warmer tones thanks to the duo of wooden stools and the hand-woven rug.
  • The unrefined appearance and irregularity of the raw bricks are what give this renovated period home its rich character and aesthetic appeal.
  • The kitchen island is a new addition — the continued visual thread lies in the use of brickwork in its construction. A coat of dark grey makes it thoroughly modern.
  • With the “rough luxe” look, the temptation to stay in the realm of raw details can make a space one-dimensional. The polished cement countertop adds sophistication.

TIP

Exposed brickwork works well in older homes, where the bricks used were often smaller. A coat of matt varnish applied by a qualified contractor can help contain dust fallout.

This spacious bathroom is awash with natural grey tones.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

STONE WORKS

Perfect in its imperfection, polished cement is a texture that suits spaces that embrace modernism and minimalism. This spacious bathroom is awash with natural grey tones — from the floors and countertops, to the smart charcoal tiles used as definition.

Design Notes

  • High shine cement gives a subtle sophistication, while the integrated countertops add a highly practical edge.
  • Hand-woven fabrics collected from around the world bring pops of colour and break up the mostly monochromatic colour scheme.
  • The quartz bath is a luxe touch — and with the built-in polished cement bench forms a focal point in this modern oasis of calm.

TIP

By placing the tub and a concrete bench away from the wall and on a plinth, the ritual of bath time is elevated to a luxurious event.  

Natural fibres in the rugs, on the sofa cushions and the soft woven blanket break up the all-white scene and add tactile pleasure.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

ALL WHITE NOW

An all-white palette brings a timeless sense of serenity to any space — and in this case, where the textures are soft, worn cotton and sheer linen, the effect is soothing and settling, the perfect combination for a quiet reading room.

Design Notes

  • Natural fibres in the rugs, sofa cushions and soft woven blanket break up the all-white scene and bring tactile pleasure to this living room.
  • The crisp white brings a fresh and uncomplicated flavour to the interior. For a sun-splashed space, a cooler white works well while a warmer shade is best for rooms that don’t see as much light.
  • A splash of colour (Heath Nash wirework) breaks up the blank canvas and brings in a quirky focal point to the space.
  • The pared down palette is reflected in a trio of white stools, but their interesting shapes ensure the monochrome scene is anything but monotonous.

TIP

Before committing to a white paint or fabric, you’ll need to be certain that they work together and in the space. Fabrics that are white on a roll can take on a yellow tone once held up to the light and too-white paints can take on a blue hue with direct light on them. Use no less than 1m of fabric when sampling and paint at least three tones on a wall to check its reaction to light through the day — some walls may benefit from a different tone than others.

Carving out a space for inspiration is going to become more important.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

CREATIVE SPACE

Some say creativity is what will heal the world — which means carving out a space for inspiration is going to become more important. Whether it a corner of a room, a studio space with a door, a garden shed or a journal used only by you, let flexing your creative muscles be a priority.

Design Notes

  • Creativity can sometimes veer into chaos — the toned down palette of white and wood in this comfortable space creates a sense of aesthetic order.
  • The trolley of art supplies is a practical essential but can be wheeled out of the way.
  • The screed cement floor is an unpretentious and practical touch.

TIP

Integrated seating and under-counter shelving ensur clutter can be kept under control, while the wood-burning oven makes this a comfortable and cosy space to retreat to.

Low slung furniture ensure this living room does not become too visually cluttered – the picture walls remain a focal point.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

COLLECTABLES CONVERSATION

The owner of this urban loft is a seasoned traveller with a keen eye for unusual finds. Her penchant for displaying her favourite treasures is revealed on her laden picture shelves.

Design Notes

  • Low slung furniture ensure this living room does not become too visually cluttered — the picture walls remain a focal point.
  • By not mounting framed images onto the walls and using picture shelves instead, the owner can indulge in her love of changing displays — it is also means more images can be showcased since they are stacked and smaller quirky ephemera are elevated into items of artistic value.
  • Exposed conduits, the polished concrete floor and steel industrial details enhance the sense of this space being an inner-city refuge.

TIP

The wooden plantation-style shutters and the dappled light that filters into the space tone down the monochromatic palette and bring warmth to the visual mix.

An oversized picture window lets in the lush garden views while the Scandi-chic seats encourage you to pause and take respite.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

LET OUTSIDE IN

This stylised outdoor pool pavilion communes with nature in a dramatic and arresting fashion. An oversized picture window lets in the lush garden views while the Scandi-chic seats encourage you to pause and take respite.

Design Notes

  • More and more, we’re looking for moments of pause and quiet contemplation in our home environment. This perfectly conceived pavilion is constructed of wood and offers just that — a space to reflect, take a breath and marvel at the beauty of nature.
  • Natural unfinished timber and hand-hewn textures extend the notion of communing with nature — in infinite style.
  • The garden design is as important as the interior design — layers of textured plants and soothing hues of green create a beautifully framed image looking from indoors out.

TIP

For some, communing with nature is their church — and this pavilion is a chapel of sorts. The quirky hand-painted sideboard prevents it from becoming too worthy a space and gives it a sense of purpose. After all, you’ll need somewhere to put your cup of coffee when you sidle here for some morning yoga.

Studies show caring for plants can be as rewarding as loving a pet – they’re relatively easy to maintain, act as living décor and purify the air.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux

GREEN & PLEASANT

Not since the 1970s have houseplants been so big. And why not? Studies show caring for plants can be as rewarding as loving a pet — they’re relatively easy to maintain, act as living décor and purify the air.

Design Notes

  • This alfresco bedroom is all about bringing the outside in. A flowering and well-pruned tree is a sculptural anchor in this eclectic space while the suspended swinging bench brings a touch of outdoor whimsy undercover.
  • A previously unloved courtyard is transformed into a hardworking kitchen garden and inside-outside garden installation. Open to the elements, it receives its due of sunlight and rain but is easily accessible as a delightful container and vertical garden that delivers.

TIP

Urban gardening may be one of the biggest worldwide trends — and no wonder. Growing plants, edible or otherwise, can be infinitely gratifying and give you a chance to connect with nature no matter how big or small your space.

