ALL WHITE NOW
An all-white palette brings a timeless sense of serenity to any space — and in this case, where the textures are soft, worn cotton and sheer linen, the effect is soothing and settling, the perfect combination for a quiet reading room.
Design Notes
- Natural fibres in the rugs, sofa cushions and soft woven blanket break up the all-white scene and bring tactile pleasure to this living room.
- The crisp white brings a fresh and uncomplicated flavour to the interior. For a sun-splashed space, a cooler white works well while a warmer shade is best for rooms that don’t see as much light.
- A splash of colour (Heath Nash wirework) breaks up the blank canvas and brings in a quirky focal point to the space.
- The pared down palette is reflected in a trio of white stools, but their interesting shapes ensure the monochrome scene is anything but monotonous.
TIP
Before committing to a white paint or fabric, you’ll need to be certain that they work together and in the space. Fabrics that are white on a roll can take on a yellow tone once held up to the light and too-white paints can take on a blue hue with direct light on them. Use no less than 1m of fabric when sampling and paint at least three tones on a wall to check its reaction to light through the day — some walls may benefit from a different tone than others.
IN PICS | Soul spaces: 10 of the best to help you cosy up
The concept of cocooning has never felt more relevant. Increasingly we’re turning inward and bringing added heart into our spaces, making them more comfortable and welcoming
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
Each of these spaces, be it a contemporary urban flat or a comfortable country home, shares a tangible sense of contentment and an air of serenity. An appealing mix of tactile surfaces, in sync tones and textured materials, is evident, while intriguing visual layers and a peppering of personalised touches ensure each has its own character.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
BEDROOM BLISS
This bedroom embraces a host of subdued tones and tactile natural textures — including slubby hemp, sheer linen and the softest cotton.
The effect is ascetic in its simplicity but infinitely inviting and restful. There is an undeniable sense of hygge that is so humble, with the few carefully chosen pieces commanding quiet respect.
Design Notes
TIP
In the spirit of embracing hygge, the sheer linen curtains remain drawn and filter out any harsh sunlight.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
NATURE’S CHOICE
Styles, shapes and preferred tones may come and come go but the wonder of wood remains a constant. In this space, reclaimed timbers, upcycled furniture finds and the natural grains of hand-woven chairs are an enticing and intriguing combination.
Design Notes
TIP
Decorating with multiple layers wood requires confidence and balance — the use of naive hand-woven chairs in a lighter tone brings an unrefined artistry to the space, helped by the proliferation of succulents in glass and terracotta containers.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
GREY MATTERS
This infinitely urban space is given a dose of sophistication through the liberal use of grey — from the painted walls and floors to the upholstery fabric. A gallery wall of mismatched framed images, upcycled vintage furniture finds and a hipster-worthy bicycle complete this super cool scene.
Design Notes
TIP
Grey is the new neutral for interiors. It’s a shade that plays beautifully with so many colours and décor styles, be they contemporary or vintage-inspired. Since grey is an aggregated colour, it picks up on many other tones — a grey with a yellow-green undertone will look different to one with purplish blue undertones.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
ROUGH LUXE LOVE
Textures do all the talking in this eye-catching kitchen, where smooth metro tiles are in stark contrast to the exposed brick walls and the painted brick of the central island. Industrial lights, reclaimed essentials (such as the exposed copper pipes) and industrial shelving units are the finishing touches of the contemporary and utilitarian-chic picture.
Design Notes
TIP
Exposed brickwork works well in older homes, where the bricks used were often smaller. A coat of matt varnish applied by a qualified contractor can help contain dust fallout.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
STONE WORKS
Perfect in its imperfection, polished cement is a texture that suits spaces that embrace modernism and minimalism. This spacious bathroom is awash with natural grey tones — from the floors and countertops, to the smart charcoal tiles used as definition.
Design Notes
TIP
By placing the tub and a concrete bench away from the wall and on a plinth, the ritual of bath time is elevated to a luxurious event.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
ALL WHITE NOW
An all-white palette brings a timeless sense of serenity to any space — and in this case, where the textures are soft, worn cotton and sheer linen, the effect is soothing and settling, the perfect combination for a quiet reading room.
Design Notes
TIP
Before committing to a white paint or fabric, you’ll need to be certain that they work together and in the space. Fabrics that are white on a roll can take on a yellow tone once held up to the light and too-white paints can take on a blue hue with direct light on them. Use no less than 1m of fabric when sampling and paint at least three tones on a wall to check its reaction to light through the day — some walls may benefit from a different tone than others.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
CREATIVE SPACE
Some say creativity is what will heal the world — which means carving out a space for inspiration is going to become more important. Whether it a corner of a room, a studio space with a door, a garden shed or a journal used only by you, let flexing your creative muscles be a priority.
Design Notes
TIP
Integrated seating and under-counter shelving ensur clutter can be kept under control, while the wood-burning oven makes this a comfortable and cosy space to retreat to.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
COLLECTABLES CONVERSATION
The owner of this urban loft is a seasoned traveller with a keen eye for unusual finds. Her penchant for displaying her favourite treasures is revealed on her laden picture shelves.
Design Notes
TIP
The wooden plantation-style shutters and the dappled light that filters into the space tone down the monochromatic palette and bring warmth to the visual mix.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
LET OUTSIDE IN
This stylised outdoor pool pavilion communes with nature in a dramatic and arresting fashion. An oversized picture window lets in the lush garden views while the Scandi-chic seats encourage you to pause and take respite.
Design Notes
TIP
For some, communing with nature is their church — and this pavilion is a chapel of sorts. The quirky hand-painted sideboard prevents it from becoming too worthy a space and gives it a sense of purpose. After all, you’ll need somewhere to put your cup of coffee when you sidle here for some morning yoga.
Image: Production Sven Alberding Photographs Greg Cox/ Bureaux, Warren Heath/ Bureaux
GREEN & PLEASANT
Not since the 1970s have houseplants been so big. And why not? Studies show caring for plants can be as rewarding as loving a pet — they’re relatively easy to maintain, act as living décor and purify the air.
Design Notes
TIP
Urban gardening may be one of the biggest worldwide trends — and no wonder. Growing plants, edible or otherwise, can be infinitely gratifying and give you a chance to connect with nature no matter how big or small your space.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | ‘Feel something familiar, but see something new’ in this Parkhurst home
IN PICS | Calm refuge for a nomadic owner at this classy Berlin apartment
IN PICS | Warming layers create inviting space in this mountain retreat
IN PICS | Eight bedroom designs which prove neutral is never boring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos