Budget-friendly ways to keep cosy during winter load-shedding

The combination of high electricity costs, power outages, cold temperatures and lack of insulation can make winter a challenging time for South Africans. But thanks to Joburg’s favourite hardware store, Leroy Merlin, you can keep cosy this winter with a range of affordable solutions — no matter your budget.

Go for gas

Gas is an efficient way of heating your home during colder months: it produces more heat than electric heaters, so it heats up your space faster and consumes significantly less energy. This is an excellent option for homeowners looking to reduce their energy consumption and bills. Gas heating options include gas fireplaces and heaters for indoor and outdoor spaces. Leroy Merlin offers gas refills at their branches in Gauteng.

Texture tricks

Add warm and textured throws to your couches and rugs to all your living spaces. Don’t leave your warm couch, bed or bath for a cold floor -embrace winter and choose area rugs.

Transform the ambience of your living space by swapping out your light and breezy summer curtains for thicker textured alternatives. Not only will the aesthetic of your room become cosier and more inviting, but the added benefit of heat retention will keep you warm and comfortable all season long.