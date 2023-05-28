Mūvek: All work at play
Furniture design brand Mūvek is elevating the everyday with its maiden collection of bold and honest pieces
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By MILA CREWE-BROWN
Cape Town-based furniture brand Mūvek’s pieces find expression at the confluence of art and industrialism. It’s unsurprising then, that the Hungarian word mūvek means “works”, as in industrial or art works. With function the driver, its bold designs are laden with contradictory elements and a simplicity that belies their conceptualisation. With a nod to their Hungarian heritage, founders Chris van Niekerk and János Cserháti, a designer-architect and arts manager respectively, are challenging the status quo. Here, we unpack a little more about the brand. ..
Cape Town-based furniture brand Mūvek’s pieces find expression at the confluence of art and industrialism. It’s unsurprising then, that the Hungarian word mūvek means “works”, as in industrial or art works. With function the driver, its bold designs are laden with contradictory elements and a simplicity that belies their conceptualisation. With a nod to their Hungarian heritage, founders Chris van Niekerk and János Cserháti, a designer-architect and arts manager respectively, are challenging the status quo. Here, we unpack a little more about the brand. ..
