Home & Gardening

The (constant) rise of Mediterranean design

A look at what makes this sun-soaked style so beloved and whether it’s at all relevant to South Africa.

01 June 2023 - 13:42 By MILA CREWE-BROWN
A view of Casa Caiadas.
A view of Casa Caiadas.
Image: Supplied by Gestalten and Casas Caiadas

There are few who haven’t drooled over images of whitewashed stone walls, tumbling cliffs, wide, arched openings and courtyard dining scenes centred around a gnarled olive tree. Our obsession with Mediterranean architecture and interiors is stronger than ever. But what do we, in the colder, wetter or more densely urbanised parts of the world, have to gain from adopting this sun-soaked region’s aesthetics?

As with any vernacular, architecture and interiors along the Mediterranean Sea are the result of environmental and cultural factors, rather than aesthetic predilection. This is important to note. One mock-Tuscan housing development in Midrand (or 100, for that matter) does not a convincing Mediterranean villa make.

Casa Caiadas from the back.
Casa Caiadas from the back.
Image: Supplied by Gestalten and Casas Caiadas

DESIGN PRINCIPLES

The Mediterranean is a far-reaching region, spanning approximately 4 000km, three continents and 23 countries whose aesthetics can vary drastically from Italian farmhouses to Moroccan riad. So, what unites it all?

Honouring craft: From pottery and weaving to plasterwork, countries in the Med have rich and well-established ties to crafts that go back thousands of years. Esparto-grass weaving, encaustic and mosaic tiles, raffia and pottery are all art forms with deep roots along the Med and the imperfections of these handmade products are part of their appeal.

Natural materials: The aforementioned crafts rely on obtainable materials in a given context. Stone, for example, is used widely owing to its availability in these rocky regions. Limewash rather than paint is used to coat walls as it reflects heat and deters mould and bacteria, and terracotta is often seen on roofs thanks to its thermal efficiency, trapping both cool and warm air seasonally.

Outdoor connection: While the protected inner courtyard brings light and ventilation to adjacent rooms in the hot months, the terrace is often set deep beneath an overhang to provide a shaded spot to gather outdoors. These spaces tend to be tiled and replace grassy lawns with potted plants.

Pared-back form: There’s a less-is-more language to Mediterranean architecture, where simplicity rules. Intended to take little away from the surroundings and view, these less-complex forms convey a sense of purity and calm.

A walk down the hallways of Casa Caiadas.
A walk down the hallways of Casa Caiadas.
Image: Supplied by Gestalten and Casas Caiadas
A 2019 copy of The New Mediterranean: Homes and Interiors Under the Southern Sun.
A 2019 copy of The New Mediterranean: Homes and Interiors Under the Southern Sun.
Image: Supplied

SOME EYE CANDY

A couple of spaces, books and accounts that make us want to give up our citizenship and head to the Med, or, at the very least decamp there for an extended break.

Spaces:

The Rooster, Antiparos, Greece        

@seeladanse, a visual feast of Mediterranean living

Casas Caiadas Boutique Home and Open House, Alentejo, Portugal

Masseria Moroseta and Villa Castelluccio, Puglia, Italy, both designed by Andrew Trotter

Torre Vedra, Ibiza, Spain, designed by Hubert Zandberg

Sun soaked style.
Sun soaked style.
Image: Supplied by Gestalten and Casas Caiadas

Books:

The New Mediterranean: Homes and Interiors Under the Southern Sun (2019) and The Mediterranean Home: Residential Architecture and Interiors with a Southern Touch (2022), both by Gestalten

How it relates to South Africa

We’ve seen our fair share of mock Mediterranean villas and complexes in South Africa, all in an attempt to import the style and apply it to entirely unrelated environments. But the principles of this design do have a place here, not least because of our climate. Applying local craft techniques and honest materials, as well as adopting a simpler design philosophy centred around natural light, volume, air flow and the view, makes sense here. As does heat management in the form of overhangs, inner courtyards, external passages, or thicker walls.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Architecture that harks back to the future

An architect’s weekend getaway on an ancient geological site in South Africa reprises traditional building techniques using earth and stone to create ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Pitch perfect: A dreamy tented escape in the heart of the Franschhoek Valley

A quirky country haven in SA’s Cape Winelands combines comfort and irreverent design to create a family retreat with a stylish twist
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet

With endless views of SA’s Klein Karoo, this contemporary cabin on a remote farm was conceived to combine simple luxury with sustainable design
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Did wife’s ‘cringey moments’ steer KWV’s hand? Lifestyle
  2. International Masturbation Day has finally come — here’s why you should ... Health & Sex
  3. How Tina Turner suffered over her children Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | 'I'm so proud': Beyoncé gushes over daughter Blue Ivy's surprise cameo ... Lifestyle
  5. Beyond biltong, boerewors and malva pud — a new publication lists 100 flavours ... Food

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president