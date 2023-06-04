Jane's delicious garden: Flower power
One of the joys of having a vegetable garden is including edible flowers, which make any dish sing. Jane Griffiths shares expert tips on growing and using these natural beauties to get rid of your winter blues.
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By Jane Griffiths
Most herb and vegetable flowers are edible, plus there are plenty of flowers, other than the well-known nasturtium, that can be popped onto a plate. Growing these in a vegetable garden, with varying heights and colours, also attracts beneficial insects. Plant shorter ones at the edges of beds and taller ones scattered throughout. These flowers are all edible: Calendula, California poppy, carnation, cornflower, dandelion, daylily (Hemerocallis species), fuchsia, most herb flowers, hibiscus, jasmine, lavender, nasturtium, pansy, pelargonium, rose, viola and wisteria...
Jane's delicious garden: Flower power
One of the joys of having a vegetable garden is including edible flowers, which make any dish sing. Jane Griffiths shares expert tips on growing and using these natural beauties to get rid of your winter blues.
Most herb and vegetable flowers are edible, plus there are plenty of flowers, other than the well-known nasturtium, that can be popped onto a plate. Growing these in a vegetable garden, with varying heights and colours, also attracts beneficial insects. Plant shorter ones at the edges of beds and taller ones scattered throughout. These flowers are all edible: Calendula, California poppy, carnation, cornflower, dandelion, daylily (Hemerocallis species), fuchsia, most herb flowers, hibiscus, jasmine, lavender, nasturtium, pansy, pelargonium, rose, viola and wisteria...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos