Got shade? Here's how it can affect your roof's solar potential

Solar power systems are in high demand as homeowners look to shield themselves from ongoing load-shedding and benefit from the government’s home solar tax incentive. However, a factor that is often overlooked when considering a solar investment is the impact of shade on their performance.

But thanks to Standard Bank's home efficiency platform, LookSee, you can easily understand your roof’s solar potential.

“Many homeowners start their solar journey by looking at the various systems available on the market. However, it’s best to consider your property first. Your home’s structure determines how successful your solar installation will be in generating electricity for your family to use,” says Marc du Plessis, LookSee's executive head.

It’s for this reason that LookSee.co.za, SA’s first free online Solar Score for residential properties was developed, to help homeowners understand the generation potential of their roofs.

Got shade?

“Solar panels work by capturing direct sunlight and converting this into electricity. When solar panels are shaded — even partially — the amount of direct sunlight they receive is reduced, which has a significant impact on the performance of a solar panel system,” says du Plessis.