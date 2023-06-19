Home & Gardening

WATCH | The new-look Home Channel goes HD

19 June 2023

The Home Channel, South Africa’s favourite design and décor TV destination, is getting a makeover all of its own. 

But it’s not just a fresh new look for the well-loved brand. 

From this week the channel will also be upgraded to full HD on DStv 176. 

“HD is going to make a big difference to our viewers and advertisers,” said channel head Michael Porter. 

“Décor and design is all about the detail. Now our viewers can experience the most stunning homes, gardens and renovations as if they were there.” 

The revamped branding, from Mauritius-based designers Aestetika Studios, blends everyday home images with rich tones and bold colours to create warmth and a sense of familiarity. 

The key content pillars of décor, gardening, food, DIY, property and health are colour-coded to help viewers navigate their way. 

To celebrate the relaunch, a slate of new show and new episodes of old favourites will roll out from June. 

Escape to the Chateau A maverick British couple with two young children give up their life in the UK to take on the renovation of a neglected 45-room French chateau. 

Impossible Builds — From sub-aquatic homes to futuristic towers, complex construction projects stand tall as a testament to cutting-edge technology and vision. 

Design For You Pilani Bubu and her guests give you the best practical décor and design tips you can use in your own home. 

Property Brothers: Forever Home — Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott help families transform their houses into forever homes where they can put down roots for life.   

Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson Interior designer Sophie Robinson helps homeowners overcome their design doubts and dilemmas. 

The Gardener —  A firm favourite with viewers, Tanya Visser has the greenest fingers around and she’ll get you gardening successfully in no time. 

Finest Homes A show that takes you on a tour of some of the most magnificent homes in South Africa. 

The Home Channel, owned by Arena Broadcast, started as a weekends-only channel in 2005. Due to its popularity it expanded to a full 24/7 service in 2007. 

“We are delighted by the success and longevity of the channel,” said Arena Broadcast head Vernon Matzopoulos, “and we hope to inspire and delight new generations of homeowners for years to come”.

