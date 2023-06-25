Home & Gardening

A home for all seasons

A nuanced interior and subtle architecture make this barn-style holiday home in the Cape winelands a prime retreat

25 June 2023 - 00:00 By Mila Crewe-Brown
The living room is dominated by comforting neutral tones and finishes thanks to a combination of leather, wood and exposed brickwork. Deep set Panel Sofas and Panel Chairs from Studio 19 set the tone for laid back lounging, helped by a selection of down filled scatter cushions, some repurposed grain sacks from Kooperasie Stories’ and others from Evolution Product. A Hertex pile rug pulls the room together.
The living room is dominated by comforting neutral tones and finishes thanks to a combination of leather, wood and exposed brickwork. Deep set Panel Sofas and Panel Chairs from Studio 19 set the tone for laid back lounging, helped by a selection of down filled scatter cushions, some repurposed grain sacks from Kooperasie Stories’ and others from Evolution Product. A Hertex pile rug pulls the room together.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

In the foothills of the Wemmershoek mountains in the foodie quarter of Franschhoek, a couple has built their dream home: a holiday house and one-day retirement abode that ticks all the boxes. Built for all seasons, its high-tech, low-key combination means it serves equally well as a winter bolthole or a summer retreat. Making the most of a relatively small stand by South African measures, the owners maximised on space by laying out a pair of barns that hugs the property’s boundary, adjoined by the dining area.

It’s a U-shaped layout reminiscent of Mediterranean homes and makes the most of the available light, while the views look both inward onto a private courtyard and swimming pool, as well as outward over mountains, vineyards and valleys. When it came to designing the space, Studio 19’s championing of timeless design and honest materials was a major drawcard for the couple.

A charcoal rendition of an oak tree that the owner spotted in Franschhoek was sketched by Rui Alves, “I am particularly drawn to trees. Most of the artwork in the house portrays trees in some shape or form,” the owner comments.
A charcoal rendition of an oak tree that the owner spotted in Franschhoek was sketched by Rui Alves, “I am particularly drawn to trees. Most of the artwork in the house portrays trees in some shape or form,” the owner comments.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux
A small study is tucked away in the corner of the TV lounge, with a window that looks out. “Timber panels slide and hide all the ugly aspects of daily life like printers and cables” Mia says. A set of Louis Olivier paintings hangs on the wall above.
A small study is tucked away in the corner of the TV lounge, with a window that looks out. “Timber panels slide and hide all the ugly aspects of daily life like printers and cables” Mia says. A set of Louis Olivier paintings hangs on the wall above.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

“The house was a real love project; the two factions included a passionate technology junkie and his wife, who ‘just’ wants to make things look beautiful,” Mia Widlake, interior designer and founder of Johannesburg-based Studio 19, explains with a grin. While this meant the project came with a fair amount of debate during the planning phase, it also resulted in a space with both brains and beauty. Here, clever solutions and smart functionality are the invisible foundation for a space that’s easy on the eye.

“When the time came for my husband and I to consider our eventual retirement, my request was that we would look for a home in a beautiful environment, close to mountains and vineyards and farmlands, that we would be able to share with our grown children and extended family,” the homeowner says. For her and a great many ‘swallows’ and tourists, Franschhoek in the Western Cape hinterland is the Holy Grail of destinations.

An oversized leather sofa wraps the wall in the TV lounge where another commissioned charcoal drawing of the nearby historic La Cotte farm mill by Rui Alves decorates the wall.
An oversized leather sofa wraps the wall in the TV lounge where another commissioned charcoal drawing of the nearby historic La Cotte farm mill by Rui Alves decorates the wall.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

Removed from the rush of city life, Franschhoek (the French Corner) is an historic village, lauded as the country’s epicurean capital and claiming some of the region’s top restaurants, chefs and winemakers as its own. It’s part slow-paced village and part buzzing continental hotspot, with views that take in farmland, vineyards, mountain peaks and reserves.

They were fortunate to inherit a number of established trees, one of them a large oak, which gave rise to the home’s name: Singlewood House. Too large to be relocated, it now greets guests like a sentinel in the middle of the couple’s driveway. 

“We decided on a modern barn-style interpretation of the Cape Dutch vernacular,” says the owner. At around 330 square meters including the garages, it’s a compact four-bedroom house, but it manages to feel spacious thanks to 7m-high ceilings and enlarged windows through which the ever-shifting light and seasons can be observed.

The cloakroom near the entrance is small but packs a punch. Hertex grass cloth wallpaper in Agave is paired with a Studio 19 swivelling mirror and lamp.
The cloakroom near the entrance is small but packs a punch. Hertex grass cloth wallpaper in Agave is paired with a Studio 19 swivelling mirror and lamp.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux
The oak clad staircase leading off the dining room introduces a dose of warmth.
The oak clad staircase leading off the dining room introduces a dose of warmth.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux
With no doors to hide behind, the owners wanted the open plan kitchen to speak to the rest of the house and so they concealed all appliances in a separate scullery as well as on other side of the island. What remains is an ode to the art of cooking and the love of eating; it’s a streamlined space that exudes soul, in keeping with the home’s voice. The cooker hood is a prominent feature in this kitchen, enveloped in brass plated steel with added stud detailing. The wooden stools are from South African brand Houtlander.
With no doors to hide behind, the owners wanted the open plan kitchen to speak to the rest of the house and so they concealed all appliances in a separate scullery as well as on other side of the island. What remains is an ode to the art of cooking and the love of eating; it’s a streamlined space that exudes soul, in keeping with the home’s voice. The cooker hood is a prominent feature in this kitchen, enveloped in brass plated steel with added stud detailing. The wooden stools are from South African brand Houtlander.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

“The owners had a clear vision for the house and it comes across in the palette,” says Mia. That vision represented a space that was “bullet proof” and uncluttered but textured - a hardworking home in which to gather together or take refuge as the mood calls, where being precious has no place.

Mia’s response to this sentiment was to incorporate materials that were both poetic and tough: large honed granite slabs on the floors, laid flagstone-style, leathered granite countertops and terracotta klompies set the tone for an understated aesthetic. Made at the brickworks down the road, klompies are traditional small bricks that originated in the days of Cape Dutch rule when they were used as ballast during sea voyages and lend a hand-hewn character to the floors.

A double sided fireplace divides the dining area and TV room on other side. The family regularly gathers to eat at a James Mudge Harris table paired with Studio 19 Smith Chairs, which are entirely upholstered in leather. A pair of Lucy de Moyencourt artworks hangs in the background.
A double sided fireplace divides the dining area and TV room on other side. The family regularly gathers to eat at a James Mudge Harris table paired with Studio 19 Smith Chairs, which are entirely upholstered in leather. A pair of Lucy de Moyencourt artworks hangs in the background.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

The owner’s choice of palette included a collection of murky tones and broken colours that exist somewhere between restful and comforting. A mix of milk white, bitter grey-green and charcoal, a palette which Studio 19 has mastered over the years, pays homage to the surrounding mountains and vineyards. Each of these shades was tinkered with until  the right nuance was achieved, usually seeking a subtler version of the original.

“They also didn’t want any frills, so we opted for shadow lines in place of skirtings and cornices,” Mia says of a space that errs on the side of masculine. Crisp lines define the cabinetry throughout the home, all of it custom designed in oak by Studio 19 and topped with granite or terrazzo. This sharpness of form is balanced and softened with organic materials like timber, handmade tiles and bag-washed bricks.

Hertex grass cloth wallpaper envelopes the room, while Studio 19’s Scallop Bedside Tables and Halo Lamps flank the bed. A trio of artworks on paper by Rui Alves depicts a few of Cape Town’s hidden beaches.
Hertex grass cloth wallpaper envelopes the room, while Studio 19’s Scallop Bedside Tables and Halo Lamps flank the bed. A trio of artworks on paper by Rui Alves depicts a few of Cape Town’s hidden beaches.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux
Next to the main bed, a Robyn Penn painting is teamed with a riempie bench from Pierre Cronje, the latter was a lucky find from Barn and Werf in Simondium.
Next to the main bed, a Robyn Penn painting is teamed with a riempie bench from Pierre Cronje, the latter was a lucky find from Barn and Werf in Simondium.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

Sleep is taken seriously in the mind of the homeowner, who is fanatical about seeking out quality bedding for optimum shut-eye. That means Egyptian cotton sheets in a high thread count, and all-natural mattresses from Sleepwell Switzerland. And then there’s the matter of the home’s technical prowess, where a world of unseen solutions results in comfort, convenience and smart operation, lending this home unbeatable functionality.

Double glazing throughout ensures that when the windows are shut, the interior becomes a noise-cancelling cocoon and temperatures are regulated to perfection. Add solar heated geysers and underfloor heating, solar electricity, insulation in the floors, walls and ceiling and two wood-burning stoves and you have yourself a home that operates like a well-oiled machine.

“We joke about the house now and have nicknamed it “the giant golden bubble”, because in winter it’s so cosy inside, one truly feels like you’re inside a light, warm bubble while the winter storms rage outside,” says the owner.

Studio 19 designed the oak unit. The bathroom light is from Weylandts.
Studio 19 designed the oak unit. The bathroom light is from Weylandts.
Image: Esla Young/Bureaux

The couple also loosely themed the rooms for their children (now grown up) when they come to stay, with the one being a bit more feminine and the other, in a little annexe, conveying a more masculine feel with a darker palette.

Of utmost importance to the clients was the inclusion of local design. “We’re a design-minded family and have come across many young talented South African designers and artists. Our dream was to use and celebrate this wealth of talent, for our own enjoyment, as well as that of the many foreigners who travel to Franschhoek,” the owner explains. As a result, Singlewood is layered with homegrown brands like Mungo, Isobel Sippel, Houtlander, Amanda du Plessis, Studio 19, James Mudge, Rui Alves and artist Lucie de Moyencourt. Most of the furniture was custom designed by Studio 19.

Indoors and out flow seamlessly thanks to material and tonal continuity as well as glass stacking doors which pull back entirely. “We designed a small, steel table that would speak to the wooden one inside, which can live outdoors but be added to the dining room table to gain length when needed,” Mia comments.
Indoors and out flow seamlessly thanks to material and tonal continuity as well as glass stacking doors which pull back entirely. “We designed a small, steel table that would speak to the wooden one inside, which can live outdoors but be added to the dining room table to gain length when needed,” Mia comments.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

As passionate foodies, it’s a location that you cannot beat. When the family isn’t ambling down the road together to sample the town’s fantastic restaurants, they’re gathering over a meal in their open-plan kitchen. “We love the walk past the old graveyard on our way out to dinner and the overall tranquility of this area – even the guinea fowl families that make a racket in the vineyards at dusk," the owner says contentedly.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | Heritage Jozi home refurbed into a magical blend of old and new

New owners of a 170-year-old house in Joburg’s northern suburbs wanted to honour the past, but bring modernity with it — and the result is magnificent
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Mūvek: All work at play

Furniture design brand Mūvek is elevating the everyday with its maiden collection of bold and honest pieces
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

IN PICS | Soul spaces: 10 of the best to help you cosy up

The concept of cocooning has never felt more relevant. Increasingly we’re turning inward and bringing added heart into our spaces, making them more ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Creating with integrity: Meet the creative duo behind Studio Kalki

A glimpse into the public and private lives of Studio Kalki founders Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar hints at a deeply holistic approach
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Creative force behind Always Welcome shares his style inspirations

Always Welcome Store’s co-founder Garreth van Niekerk is deeply invested in supporting South African design.
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are the 100 best restaurants in the world Food
  2. The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. ‘Shaka iLembe’ is telling Shaka Zulu’s story authentically by the African ... Lifestyle
  5. RECIPE | Make a batch of easy-peasy rusks Food

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded