Sleep is taken seriously in the mind of the homeowner, who is fanatical about seeking out quality bedding for optimum shut-eye. That means Egyptian cotton sheets in a high thread count, and all-natural mattresses from Sleepwell Switzerland. And then there’s the matter of the home’s technical prowess, where a world of unseen solutions results in comfort, convenience and smart operation, lending this home unbeatable functionality.
Double glazing throughout ensures that when the windows are shut, the interior becomes a noise-cancelling cocoon and temperatures are regulated to perfection. Add solar heated geysers and underfloor heating, solar electricity, insulation in the floors, walls and ceiling and two wood-burning stoves and you have yourself a home that operates like a well-oiled machine.
“We joke about the house now and have nicknamed it “the giant golden bubble”, because in winter it’s so cosy inside, one truly feels like you’re inside a light, warm bubble while the winter storms rage outside,” says the owner.
A home for all seasons
A nuanced interior and subtle architecture make this barn-style holiday home in the Cape winelands a prime retreat
In the foothills of the Wemmershoek mountains in the foodie quarter of Franschhoek, a couple has built their dream home: a holiday house and one-day retirement abode that ticks all the boxes. Built for all seasons, its high-tech, low-key combination means it serves equally well as a winter bolthole or a summer retreat. Making the most of a relatively small stand by South African measures, the owners maximised on space by laying out a pair of barns that hugs the property’s boundary, adjoined by the dining area.
It’s a U-shaped layout reminiscent of Mediterranean homes and makes the most of the available light, while the views look both inward onto a private courtyard and swimming pool, as well as outward over mountains, vineyards and valleys. When it came to designing the space, Studio 19’s championing of timeless design and honest materials was a major drawcard for the couple.
“The house was a real love project; the two factions included a passionate technology junkie and his wife, who ‘just’ wants to make things look beautiful,” Mia Widlake, interior designer and founder of Johannesburg-based Studio 19, explains with a grin. While this meant the project came with a fair amount of debate during the planning phase, it also resulted in a space with both brains and beauty. Here, clever solutions and smart functionality are the invisible foundation for a space that’s easy on the eye.
“When the time came for my husband and I to consider our eventual retirement, my request was that we would look for a home in a beautiful environment, close to mountains and vineyards and farmlands, that we would be able to share with our grown children and extended family,” the homeowner says. For her and a great many ‘swallows’ and tourists, Franschhoek in the Western Cape hinterland is the Holy Grail of destinations.
Removed from the rush of city life, Franschhoek (the French Corner) is an historic village, lauded as the country’s epicurean capital and claiming some of the region’s top restaurants, chefs and winemakers as its own. It’s part slow-paced village and part buzzing continental hotspot, with views that take in farmland, vineyards, mountain peaks and reserves.
They were fortunate to inherit a number of established trees, one of them a large oak, which gave rise to the home’s name: Singlewood House. Too large to be relocated, it now greets guests like a sentinel in the middle of the couple’s driveway.
“We decided on a modern barn-style interpretation of the Cape Dutch vernacular,” says the owner. At around 330 square meters including the garages, it’s a compact four-bedroom house, but it manages to feel spacious thanks to 7m-high ceilings and enlarged windows through which the ever-shifting light and seasons can be observed.
“The owners had a clear vision for the house and it comes across in the palette,” says Mia. That vision represented a space that was “bullet proof” and uncluttered but textured - a hardworking home in which to gather together or take refuge as the mood calls, where being precious has no place.
Mia’s response to this sentiment was to incorporate materials that were both poetic and tough: large honed granite slabs on the floors, laid flagstone-style, leathered granite countertops and terracotta klompies set the tone for an understated aesthetic. Made at the brickworks down the road, klompies are traditional small bricks that originated in the days of Cape Dutch rule when they were used as ballast during sea voyages and lend a hand-hewn character to the floors.
The owner’s choice of palette included a collection of murky tones and broken colours that exist somewhere between restful and comforting. A mix of milk white, bitter grey-green and charcoal, a palette which Studio 19 has mastered over the years, pays homage to the surrounding mountains and vineyards. Each of these shades was tinkered with until the right nuance was achieved, usually seeking a subtler version of the original.
“They also didn’t want any frills, so we opted for shadow lines in place of skirtings and cornices,” Mia says of a space that errs on the side of masculine. Crisp lines define the cabinetry throughout the home, all of it custom designed in oak by Studio 19 and topped with granite or terrazzo. This sharpness of form is balanced and softened with organic materials like timber, handmade tiles and bag-washed bricks.
The couple also loosely themed the rooms for their children (now grown up) when they come to stay, with the one being a bit more feminine and the other, in a little annexe, conveying a more masculine feel with a darker palette.
Of utmost importance to the clients was the inclusion of local design. “We’re a design-minded family and have come across many young talented South African designers and artists. Our dream was to use and celebrate this wealth of talent, for our own enjoyment, as well as that of the many foreigners who travel to Franschhoek,” the owner explains. As a result, Singlewood is layered with homegrown brands like Mungo, Isobel Sippel, Houtlander, Amanda du Plessis, Studio 19, James Mudge, Rui Alves and artist Lucie de Moyencourt. Most of the furniture was custom designed by Studio 19.
As passionate foodies, it’s a location that you cannot beat. When the family isn’t ambling down the road together to sample the town’s fantastic restaurants, they’re gathering over a meal in their open-plan kitchen. “We love the walk past the old graveyard on our way out to dinner and the overall tranquility of this area – even the guinea fowl families that make a racket in the vineyards at dusk," the owner says contentedly.
