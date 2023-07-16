Books
Styling by the book
A look at four gorgeous new books that deal with visual storytelling, emphasising the power of styling.
16 July 2023 - 00:00
Mastering scale, contrast, negative space and materiality, a skilfully styled space can affect mood, inject interest and create poetry merely through the placement of “things”. Things — how we gather them, how we correlate them, celebrate them and juxtapose them — bring meaning to our daily lives. Recently published, these four books reveal that rather than frivolous or precious, a styled home can be transformative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.