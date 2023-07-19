We love a good house tour even if it’s a quick visual snack when we need to see something beautiful and inspiring on the go.
Australian-based Est Living Magazine has one of the best Instagram accounts for those needs and always offers inspiring content with modern architecture and interior posts.
Plus, their aesthetic often reflects a similar South African narrative that makes it a visual journey we can relate to and incorporate into our own spaces and lives, so make sure to add @est_living to your list of followings for your daily dose.
Look & listen | top ways to immerse yourself in décor, design and architecture this month
This week we share a few of our favourite go-tos that might just become yours too, whatever your jam
Image: Photographs Warren Heath/Bureaux Text Robyn Alexander/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding/Bureaux
Whether you’re looking for décor and interior design inspiration, to renovate or do a little DIY, there are a multitude of dedicated social media tools, podcasts and YouTube channels that will have you spoilt for choice. This week we share a few of our favourite go-tos that might just become yours too, whatever your jam.
Get your daily dose on the gram
1. EMILY HENDERSON
Interior and design expert Emily Henderson started her blog nearly 10 years ago with the need to share her love for interiors and styling with anyone who would listen. She has published a few books and has become one of the most sought-after voices in the industry with her relaxed and friendly approach to interiors that are a joy to follow, listen to and read, no matter the platform you choose. Follow her on Instagram at @em_henderson for tips and inspiration and visit her website at stylebyemilyhenderson.com
2. EST LIVING
We love a good house tour even if it’s a quick visual snack when we need to see something beautiful and inspiring on the go.
Australian-based Est Living Magazine has one of the best Instagram accounts for those needs and always offers inspiring content with modern architecture and interior posts.
Plus, their aesthetic often reflects a similar South African narrative that makes it a visual journey we can relate to and incorporate into our own spaces and lives, so make sure to add @est_living to your list of followings for your daily dose.
Sound bites to guide and inspire
1. SO, HOW DO YOU...
The name says it all, a brilliant concept created by interior obsessive Laura Jackson to help you navigate your way through the often confusing and overwhelming world of interior design and renovations. Each episode explores a topic or problem, discusses it with the relevant expert and shares insider secrets to help you tackle whatever project you might be working on.
Listen to Laura on your preferred podcast channel or visit the Apple podcast link at link.chtbl.com/sohowdoyou
2. IMPRINT WITH NATALIE WALTON
Natalie shares expert tips and tricks to not only help you create a home you love, but Imprint goes further into exploring life, business and wellbeing to create the life you love.
She talks about her experiences as an interior stylist and designer in a casual and informative way and offers insightful interviews with experts, inspiring creatives and entrepreneurs from around the globe.
Listen to Natalie share her life-changing tips at nataliewalton.com/podcast
Change the channel
1. ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST
AD is the international authority on design and architecture and provides exclusive access to the world's most beautiful homes and ...
This design and architecture authority known for stunning magazines has managed to create a one-of-a-kind channel. Our favourite episodes include house tours that give us exclusive access to the world’s most beautiful homes and the fascinating people who dwell in them while sharing a wealth of interior design, architecture and travel information, making it a truly inspiring product.
Visit Architectural Digest channel on youtube.com/@Archdigest
2. NEVER TOO SMALL
Whoever said that because your home is small it can’t be well-organised and beautiful was wrong.
Never Too Small is a brilliant channel dedicated to eco-focused living and design featuring award-winning designers and their nifty, tiny apartments.
They explore the creative use of space and share tips and tricks on how to transform and improve the way we live and interact in the overpopulated cities we live in.
Find Never Too Small at youtube.com/@nevertoosmall/about and visit them on Instagram at @nvtsmall
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
WATCH | I won’t sell where I won’t stay: Tbo Touch
Styling by the book
IN PICS | In colour: Ten of the best hue-filled kitchens
Lighting the way with Salone del Mobile
Budget-friendly ways to keep cosy during winter load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos