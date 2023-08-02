Spring is right around the corner, and we all feel the need for renewal in our bones. So whether it’s your body, your mind, or your home, this is the perfect time to press that reset button and take action.
This doesn’t mean you have to go out and blow your budget, but perhaps moving things around, getting rid of what no longer serves you and getting inspired by the world around you might do the trick. We suggest you start by making a beeline for Decorex Joburg this weekend and immerse yourself in the best décor and design the country has to offer, and who knows you might walk out of there with a fresh perspective, much needed inspiration or a new chair.
Decorex Joburg is here — we share a few reasons why you must go
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
One ticket, three shows
The recent announcement that Decorex and 100% Design will join forces with the much younger and unique Decorex Joburg was a welcome step in streamlining the experience, with an immersive Design Week programme throughout the city followed by a more comprehensive show over four levels at the Sandton Convention Centre. With one ticket you will be able to experience the best in décor and design with brand new product launches, beautiful and inspiring curated spaces, informing talks and discussions by creative experts, plus delicious pit stops on every level to keep you perky while browsing.
To get your tickets, visit itickets.co.za/events/474029 or grab them at the door.
See, savour and shop
With so many incredible things to see and experience, it is enough to make your head spin so we thought it might help to share a few highlights not to be missed. First, be sure to pop past Samsung’s Bespoke Cooking Theatre offering mouthwatering demos by local chefs such as Life with Lerato, Su-yen Thornhill and Plated by Palesa as they share their latest recipes and cooking techniques. For décor inspiration visit the Décor Hall on level 5 to see the colourful Plascon x Superbalist showcase and Mr Price Home’s Shoppable Apartment and be sure to stock up on refreshments at one of the designer bars where you can see the latest interior styles while sipping bubbly.
Check out this brief and exciting summary of last year’s event to give you an idea of what to expect.
We came, we saw, we reimagined. It was an experience like no other.
Get design savvy
Brush up on your décor and design knowledge with the Design Talk programme offering talks and presentations by leading industry experts on current affairs, the business of design, the future and sustainability in the local creative industry and how we can enforce positive change in the relevant sectors. The programme offers a daily line up of talks and discussions from 11am to 6pm at the Future Talks Theatre in the 100% Design Hall on level 2 and Archi Talks Theatre in the Plan and Build Hall on level -2.
To view a detailed schedule visit 100percentdesign.co.za/en/visit/FutureTalks.html.
Decorex Joburg takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 3 to 6. For more information visit decorex.co.za/joburg
