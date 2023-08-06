IN PICS | A French affair: City slickers discover the joys of the countryside
Having escaped the buzz of London, a British family discovered simple pleasures among the vineyards of one of France’s most undiscovered regions
06 August 2023 - 00:00
Slices of light fall through the roof of the wooden pergola, painting patterns on the colourful vintage tiles of the summer kitchen. It’s lunchtime at Domine de Sarrail and Becky Saillard is laying the table with an abundant spread...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.