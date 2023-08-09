Annie Sloan does it again

Almost a decade after Annie Sloan launched her popular chalk paint range in South Africa, we welcome her latest, uber stylish addition to the collection. Annie Sloan new Satin Paint is a super durable and lustrous coating specifically formulated for use in busy spaces.

Created for indoor use only, the palette offers 16 vibrant, long-lasting colours that are quick and easy to apply, making them the perfect choice for updating any wood or metal surface. Plus, unlike the versatile Chalk Paint, Annie Sloan’s Satin Paint offers a protective formulation that eliminates the need for any additional treatments, with a subtle 10% sheen that doesn’t scratch easily.