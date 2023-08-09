Home & Gardening

Annie Sloan does it again

Nothing refreshes a space like a new coat of paint, so why not try out one or more of the new Annie Sloan Satin Paint colours and set the mood for spring.

09 August 2023 - 10:00 By Leana Schoeman
Entrance painted in Cambrian Blue from the new Annie Sloan Satin Paint colour collection palette.
Image: Supplied
Pale and calming colour updates from Annie Sloan's new Satin Paint collection create the perfect corner.
Image: Supplied

Almost a decade after Annie Sloan launched her popular chalk paint range in South Africa, we welcome her latest, uber stylish addition to the collection. Annie Sloan new Satin Paint is a super durable and lustrous coating specifically formulated for use in busy spaces.

Created for indoor use only, the palette offers 16 vibrant, long-lasting colours that are quick and easy to apply, making them the perfect choice for updating any wood or metal surface.   Plus, unlike the versatile Chalk Paint, Annie Sloan’s Satin Paint offers a protective formulation that eliminates the need for any additional treatments, with a subtle 10% sheen that doesn’t scratch easily.

This range is now available from authorised Annie Sloan stockists, selected hardware stores and online, priced from R329. For more information visit www.chalkpaint.co.za

