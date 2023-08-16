Spring is in the air and now is the perfect time to instil a fresh sense of perspective and a much-needed reboot in all areas of your life and home.
This is also the perfect opportunity to take a good look around you and recognise and remove that which no longer serves you. Whether it’s letting it go, donating or discarding, it’s a great way to clear the way for the annual Spring clean.
We’ve selected a roundup of some of the best episodes where organising experts share great tips and tricks that will inspire you to get organised and start making more space for what feels good, whether in your daily life, wardrobe or around the house and office.
Decluttering for beginners
To get you started on the easy things you can change right now, listen to Ron Banks as he shares his refreshing perspective to create a life with less clutter and more clarity.
How many towels do you need? Experts share tips on how to declutter your life
We share some of our favourite YouTube and podcast episodes where experts help you clean up your act
Image: Supplied
From messy to mindful
Decluttering goes hand in hand with owning less and being more mindful when you are buying things. Reformed shopaholic and popular YouTuber Christina Mychas shares insights on how to appreciate what you have and be content with less, plus the profound impact it can have on your quality of life and relationships.
Name and no shame
How to determine what is clutter is not always simple and straightforward. In this episode professional home organiser/clutter therapist Kay from The Organized Sopranos shares her foolproof non-judgmental criteria on how to recognise the warning signs of having too much stuff, what the effects are on your mental state and how to classify things as clutter.
How many towels do you need?
This TedTalk by coach and speaker Rose Lounsbury we recently stumbled upon is another brilliant and insightful episode where Rose shares her personal realisations and guides us through how rethinking priorities and choices can help us embrace a more minimalistic lifestyle where we own only what we need and nothing more.
Overwhelm be gone
The simple thought of having to start the process of decluttering can be overwhelming, and maybe even cause you to call the whole thing off. In this podcast episode declutter coach Amy Revell helps you work through it. This podcast also offers a ton of episodes on the subject, with in-depth discussions, tips and tricks on organising, simplifying and decluttering your home, life and nearly everything under the sun.
Doomsday declutter
