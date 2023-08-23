Home & Gardening

Five easy steps to a summer-ready garden

Spring is here and it's time to get your garden or balcony set for the sunny season

23 August 2023 - 11:52 By Leana Schoeman
Good Roots gardening tools and accessories available at Yuppiechef, Builders and Takealot.
Image: Supplied

Days are getting warmer and it’s time to get your outdoor space in good nick to make sure you only spend time on the good parts of having a garden, no matter the size, to really appreciate and enjoy balmy summer days and nights.

Trish Side table at R969 from Sixth Floor at superbalist.com
Image: Supplied

1. CLEAN, FRESH, RENEW

After months of not using your outdoor space, things can get dusty and tired. Refresh garden furniture, flooring or decking with a thorough sweep, a deep clean and maybe even a fresh coat of paint or weather protective treatment, where necessary, to ensure protection from summer sun and rain.

When that is done, why not reward yourself with new outdoor cushions, a side table, a solar lantern, fairy lights or a rug. With tons of beautiful options to choose from it will be easy to make things feel stylish and comfy. 

2. PRUNE AND GROOM

Many of us were forced to prune quite aggressively after those unwelcome late summer hailstorms, but maybe there is more old growth needing to be trimmed to make space for glorious new shoots.

Clear out and refresh your pots and plant beds by removing dead leaves, plant debris and weeds and consider adding pebbles, mulch or tree bark to protect plants from drying out and make things look more groomed.

For summer porch decorating ideas for your 2023 garden see @MommaFromScratch as she shares simple tips and tricks to get your space cleaned up, refreshed and ready for the season. Plus, she has great tips and plant recommendations no matter where you live.

Hadeco Zantedeschia Peach Pearl and Strawberry Blush Bulbs, two pack for R84.99 on special, with buy any two and get 20% off at Woolworths.co.za
Image: Supplied

3. INJECT NEW LIFE

One of the best parts of having a garden, no matter how big or small, is going on a plant buying expedition. With so many nurseries all over the country we’re spoilt for choice. If your budget doesn’t allow for soaring plant prices, don’t despair. Buy seeds and bulbs or visit a fellow green finger friend and collect cuttings of your favourite plants, or if you’re brave, your neighbourhood and surrounds. 

4. FEED AND FERTILISE

As the days get longer and the sun shifts, the natural world is slowly waking up, and if you look closely you can see tiny green shoots everywhere.

To encourage more of that magic in your garden make it a priority to feed your plants organic fertiliser regularly. If your budget doesn’t allow, add a pinch of Epsom salts to the watering can or get creative with used coffee grounds, crushed egg shells, banana peels, ash from the fireplace and used rooibos tea leaves.

5. GET ORGANISED

Now is a good time to reassess your garden tools and clear out, clean and organise your tool shed. Make sure your tools are in good nick and clean, fix, discard and invest where necessary to ensure you’re ready for the best gardening experience this summer.

If you’re looking for inspiration in making your garden shed or tool storage area neat and organised, pop onto Pinterest for tons of inspiration on all things gardening and storage.

