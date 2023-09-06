A new season can often make you feel as though you need to refresh your interiors. Creating an accent wall can make all the difference, especially when you don’t have the energy or funds for a complete overhaul.
Whether it’s the lounge, bedroom or study you feel can do with an update, an accent wall can be just what you need. Opting for a bright new colour, an exciting or calming wallpaper or even a gallery wall, we have some tips to inspire you.
First things first
Choosing the wall you see when you walk into a room is a good choice for creating a focal point, but there are no hard and fast rules. You can also choose a wall space that has an architectural feature such as a fireplace or built-in bookcase you want to emphasise. Try to stay away from a windowed wall as the light coming in can create a darkening contrast.
Before you commit to your wall covering choice, do your homework by paging through your favourite magazines and collecting your favourite looks. There are also many décor blogs that can help you choose and of course, Pinterest, offering days of scrolling through the best interiors for inspiration and to help you choose the best option. The most important part is to take your time, feel it out, think it through.
Why don't you... create an accent wall?
A change of season often prompts a change of scenery and transforming a room can be as simple as creating an accent wall — we share a few inspiring ideas.
A lick of paint
Whether you choose a bright happy hue or more dark and intense colour, a solid colour can be a great option as it won’t dominate the room, and if you play your cards right, create a powerful visual impact.
When creating a sophisticated accent wall with one solid colour, choosing a matte finish will grab your attention while creating a luxurious yet bold look and feel. You can counterbalance the colour by adding similar shades elsewhere in the room. If you’re not feeling brave or adding more colour is not your jam, choosing an Earthcote wall finish can also create subtle sophistication without too much impact, with worn leather, polished marble, mud or clay-like textures to choose from.
Leading retailers such as Plascon, Dulux and Durham offer quality paints no matter what your requirements as well as useful advice, tips and inspiration to help you choose and create the perfect accent wall.
The bold and the beautiful
Wallpaper is a good idea as it has the power to transform a space in an instant, and with so many options to choose from, you are spoilt for choice. Whether it’s an intricate floral or modern geometric, a forest or oceanscape or a more rustic texture, make sure you choose something that will tie everything together and create a more cohesive look throughout the space.
Let the look and feel you want be your guide and remember that warm tones tend to create more energy and liveliness while cooler tones are more calming and centring. Some of the best local online stores include Robin Sprong, Cara Saven, Wallpaper Online and Hertex Haus, plus you can find great options from retail stores such as Builders and Leroy Merlin.
Another great addition to the world of wallpaper is the self-adhesive peel and stick option, a welcome choice should you want to avoid that messy wallpaper glue mixing and dripping business.
The world is your oyster
Another great way to create more interest on an otherwise boring, blank wall is tap into your inner gallerist and select some of your favourite artworks and photos and frame them in similar frames. To add more interest, include a floating shelf or two for resting some of the prints on or including your collection of ceramics or vases or plants.
The best part of creating this accent wall is that retailers have caught on to this trend by offering a selection of various sized frames and art that work together, as well as a lot more options when it comes to floating shelves, and even wall plates and planters.
We spotted some of the best and most affordable frames at Mr Price Home, H&M Home and Woolworths Home, with Superbalist and Iconomy offering great floating and picture shelves.
