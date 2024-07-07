Despite the cold winter weather, we can still grow and harvest edibles. Planting in containers has many advantages.
Winter containers: it's time to get your ‘grow’ on
Don’t let the chilly weather stop you from planting and harvesting edibles, writes Jane Griffiths
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Despite the cold winter weather, we can still grow and harvest edibles. Planting in containers has many advantages.
Containers make good use of limited space and they produce a surprising amount of harvest.
There are many options, from recycled wine barrels to wooden pallets. A good (and long-lasting) choice for urban gardeners is a Rain Queen planter. Handmade locally from galvanised corrugated steel, these are durable, light, strong and elegant. Plus, you can customise them to fit your garden.
What to plant
Radishes: Bury seed 1cm to 1.5cm deep to encourage big roots. Thin out so they have space to develop a decent size. They need regular moisture to produce fat roots.
Kale: Numerous varieties provide a range of greens for salads and stir fries. For quick harvests, use purchased seedlings.
Peas: Place pea netting on the southern side of a planter so they don’t block the sun on the front vegetables. Quickest to harvest are varieties with sweet edible pods such as sugar snap.
Asian greens: Easily grow from seed, these include mustard, bok choi, tat soi and mizuna.
Swiss chard: Also known as perpetual spinach, this continues providing leafy greens for months. Choose red, orange and yellow varieties to add vibrancy and flavour. Regularly picking lower leaves encourages new growth and creates good airflow.
Don’t forget to include companion plants such as calendula, marigolds and Californian poppies. These attract both pollinators and predators to keep your plants healthy and happy.
Growing medium
Making your own is better than any purchased mix. A good recipe includes:
Tip: Filling up tall planters with good-quality container mix can be expensive. Instead, fill the bottom half with logs, split lengthwise and placed vertically. Pack tightly, filling the gaps with small sticks, bark and leaves. Cover with compost and water with the hose on high pressure, pushing the compost into gaps. Add more compost and repeat, until it doesn’t sink down any more. Fill the top half with good-quality container mix. Top up as needed.
Protecting planters
Slugs and snails enjoy nibbling our plants as much as we do. Roll brass scouring wool into long sausages and attach it to the top rim. Slugs and snails won’t cross it as it cuts their feet.
Birds can be a major problem in winter, particularly mouse birds which can decimate a garden. To fend birds off, attach thin poles inside all four corners of a planter. Fit plastic conduit tubing over one pole and bend it to fit over the opposite one, creating a hoop. Repeat on the opposite side. Throw bird netting over the top and secure it. This can also be used for frost cloth.
Maintenance
Container plants should be fed regularly as nutrients are washed out. Use a dry organic fertiliser every three months and a liquid organic fertiliser every month. They also need to be watered more often than plants in the ground. Get into the habit of checking daily. Installing an irrigation system is a good option, and don’t forget to keep the surface well-mulched.
SOURCE: www.rainqueensa.co.za, Jane's Delicious Urban Gardening by Jane Griffiths, Sunbird Publishers
