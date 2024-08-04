Evolution collaboration with Grootbos
Amanda du Plessis draws inspiration for her designs from Africa’s botanical history
04 August 2024 - 00:00
Quote: I also discovered textiles in some of our museums that clearly reflected our diverse backgrounds as a people. They inspired me to create textiles that explore our unique relationship with time and geographical space as South Africans — Amanda du Plessis, designer..
