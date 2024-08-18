Home & Gardening

Grow your health

Handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing

18 August 2024 - 00:00 By Jane Griffiths
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The African potato strengthens and perks up the immune system.
The African potato strengthens and perks up the immune system.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

Jane Griffiths gives us some handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing.

African potato (Hypoxis hemerocallidea) 

Used for centuries by traditional healers, in the last few decades the African potato has gained prominence for its ability to strengthen and perk up the immune system.

Growing 

With bright yellow, star-shaped flowers, this attractive and hardy plant attracts beneficial insects to the garden. Drought tolerant, it likes full sun in well-drained soil. Mulch with compost a couple of times a year, especially in winter when it’s dormant. It's happier in areas with summer rainfall. 

Using 

In autumn, harvest corms (the fleshy, underground stem) from established plants. Dried, these are used either powdered or sliced to brew a tea to build and strengthen the immune system, reducing seasonal allergies and colds.

Bulbine is particularly good for treating skin problems.
Bulbine is particularly good for treating skin problems.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

Bulbine (Bulbine frutescens) 

Hardy and drought resistant, bulbine has long been used by traditional healers for a variety of ailments, and its usage probably dates back to the first inhabitants of our continent.

Bulbine captions here and here
Bulbine captions here and here
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

Growing 

An easy plant to grow, it’s ideal for a low-maintenance, waterwise garden. Drought resistant, it prefers well-drained soil in full sun. It’s the perfect plant to fill spaces where little else will grow.

Using 

Bulbine’s fleshy leaves produce a viscous sap with many uses. It is particularly good for treating skin problems such as sunburn, eczema, cold sores, itchy skin and rashes, dry skin and insect stings. Split a fresh leaf and apply the gel directly to the skin (the cut leaf will seal over and can be used again). Or scrape out the gel and add to a moisturising balm. 

Aloe Vera is an excellent moisturiser and sunburn soother.
Aloe Vera is an excellent moisturiser and sunburn soother.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

Aloe Vera (Aloe Vera) 

Aloe vera should be grown in every garden as it is one of the best plants to heal scratches, bites and stings.

Growing 

It likes full sun to partial shade on well-drained soil. It does better in hotter, drier climates. Plants older than two years have stronger healing properties. 

Using 

The gel inside the leaf is an excellent moisturiser and sunburn soother. As with bulbine, the leaf can be used fresh or the gel extracted. The gel can also be added to the outside of eyelids to soothe sore eyes. 

Use a sharp knife to extrace bulbine gel.
Use a sharp knife to extrace bulbine gel.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

Extracting the gel from bulbine and aloe vera.

  • Aloe vera: Using a sharp knife, slice off the tip and the sharp edges on both sides. Slice the leaf open, separating the front from the back. Lay these skin side down on a board and, using a spoon, gently scrape off the gel. 
  • Bulbine: Choose the biggest leaves you can. Place a leaf flat on a board. Using a sharp knife, slice lengthways down the leaf, cutting through the upper side of the leaf only. (Hold the tip of the leaf and slice towards the base.) Turn the knife over and use the blunt side to gently scrape the gel out, again holding the tip and scraping towards the base. (Very similar to scraping vanilla seeds from a pod, but you have to be gentler.) Some slivers of green leaf might land up in the gel but you can pull them out afterwards — bit like fishing egg shells out of egg white.

 

Bulbine gel.
Bulbine gel.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

Scrape the gel into a bowl and mix it with melted beeswax or your favourite face cream and whip it together with a fork until creamy. It is best to mix small quantities as it is a fresh ingredient with no preservatives. Even when making small amounts, store it in the fridge.  

For an extra soothing balm, infuse lavender and calendula flowers in oil and add it to the balm 

Bulbine balm.
Bulbine balm.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Herbs for pets

Need a dog whisperer? These herbs can take care of your beloved pets’ health
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Nothing beets it: beyond basic beetroot

This sweetest of root vegetables can be grown in small gardens, and its flavoursome leaves can be added to salads, stir fries, stews and soups
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Air conditioners vs conventional heaters: who wins the winter wars

From hazardous fires to improved air quality, here's what to consider for your next winter warmer or summer cooler
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marmite is back on the shelves, but get your fix quickly as supplies are tight Food
  2. Designer of glittering Miss SA gowns drew his inspiration from Mother Africa’s ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Alien antics on the silver screen, and series to stream before ... Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 12-18 Health & Sex
  5. A queer history revealed, from minor aristocracy to the king's bed Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dear England Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor
Vanya Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor