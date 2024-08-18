Jane Griffiths gives us some handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing.
African potato (Hypoxis hemerocallidea)
Used for centuries by traditional healers, in the last few decades the African potato has gained prominence for its ability to strengthen and perk up the immune system.
Growing
With bright yellow, star-shaped flowers, this attractive and hardy plant attracts beneficial insects to the garden. Drought tolerant, it likes full sun in well-drained soil. Mulch with compost a couple of times a year, especially in winter when it’s dormant. It's happier in areas with summer rainfall.
Using
In autumn, harvest corms (the fleshy, underground stem) from established plants. Dried, these are used either powdered or sliced to brew a tea to build and strengthen the immune system, reducing seasonal allergies and colds.
Grow your health
Handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Jane Griffiths gives us some handy tips on growing indigenous plants to keep our bodies healthy and glowing.
African potato (Hypoxis hemerocallidea)
Used for centuries by traditional healers, in the last few decades the African potato has gained prominence for its ability to strengthen and perk up the immune system.
Growing
With bright yellow, star-shaped flowers, this attractive and hardy plant attracts beneficial insects to the garden. Drought tolerant, it likes full sun in well-drained soil. Mulch with compost a couple of times a year, especially in winter when it’s dormant. It's happier in areas with summer rainfall.
Using
In autumn, harvest corms (the fleshy, underground stem) from established plants. Dried, these are used either powdered or sliced to brew a tea to build and strengthen the immune system, reducing seasonal allergies and colds.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Bulbine (Bulbine frutescens)
Hardy and drought resistant, bulbine has long been used by traditional healers for a variety of ailments, and its usage probably dates back to the first inhabitants of our continent.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Growing
An easy plant to grow, it’s ideal for a low-maintenance, waterwise garden. Drought resistant, it prefers well-drained soil in full sun. It’s the perfect plant to fill spaces where little else will grow.
Using
Bulbine’s fleshy leaves produce a viscous sap with many uses. It is particularly good for treating skin problems such as sunburn, eczema, cold sores, itchy skin and rashes, dry skin and insect stings. Split a fresh leaf and apply the gel directly to the skin (the cut leaf will seal over and can be used again). Or scrape out the gel and add to a moisturising balm.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Aloe Vera (Aloe Vera)
Aloe vera should be grown in every garden as it is one of the best plants to heal scratches, bites and stings.
Growing
It likes full sun to partial shade on well-drained soil. It does better in hotter, drier climates. Plants older than two years have stronger healing properties.
Using
The gel inside the leaf is an excellent moisturiser and sunburn soother. As with bulbine, the leaf can be used fresh or the gel extracted. The gel can also be added to the outside of eyelids to soothe sore eyes.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Extracting the gel from bulbine and aloe vera.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Scrape the gel into a bowl and mix it with melted beeswax or your favourite face cream and whip it together with a fork until creamy. It is best to mix small quantities as it is a fresh ingredient with no preservatives. Even when making small amounts, store it in the fridge.
For an extra soothing balm, infuse lavender and calendula flowers in oil and add it to the balm
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Herbs for pets
Nothing beets it: beyond basic beetroot
Air conditioners vs conventional heaters: who wins the winter wars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos