About honey bees
About 28,000 bees live in one hive, working and cohabiting in a harmonious and ordered social group. At the heart of the hive is a single queen, who spends her life laying eggs. There are a few hundred drones [male bees] whose sole purpose is to try to mate with the queen on her maiden flight. Once that’s done, they hang about and drink nectar.
The queen stores sperm from her single flight and ekes it out over the next two to three years, laying fertilised eggs and keeping the hive supplied with bees. The bulk of the hive is made up of worker bees, infertile females who do the work of foraging, creating wax comb, feeding the queen, protecting the hive and nursing the brood. These are the bees we see most often in our gardens, busily collecting nectar [for energy] and pollen [for protein and fat].
How to keep your garden buzzing
Creating the perfect environment to provide a safe haven for these crucial insects
French romantic Victor Hugo once said, “Life is the flower for which love is the honey”, a fitting quote for gardening with bees. Bees and their magical sweet honey have featured prominently in myth and storytelling from the beginning of mankind, illustrating their long relationship with humans.
However, their numbers have diminished at a frightening rate in the last decade due to pesticides, disease and urbanisation. Though we might not miss our honey as much as Pooh bear would, we’d manage without it. But we would struggle to survive without bees, because they are vital pollinators for the majority of crops that feed us worldwide. As gardeners there is plenty we can do to provide happy homes for bees.
Attracting bees to our gardens
Flowers bees love
\Do’s and don’ts around bees
