To commemorate World Turtle Week, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) collaborated with the eThekwini municipality to celebrate underwater photographers raising awareness about endangered marine species.
Award-winning photographs taken by renowned underwater photographers were on display at the Durban beach promenade on Friday before a 24-hour underwater dive by Durban Undersea Club divers that ended on Saturday.
Maryke Musson from the SAAMBR said they had been part of the nature conservation groups that monitored turtles along the South African coastline for more than 60 years.
“In the early 1960s there were only a few hundred loggerhead turtles and only six leatherback turtles and now, during nesting season, the monitors see more than 1,000 loggerhead turtles and about 100 leatherbacks, which means protection of the nesting sites and the research into it has made a big difference in the conservation of these endangered species.”
Musson said the goal of the exhibition is to spread turtle love and raise awareness of endangered species to the people of Durban.
“Over the past 20 years we’ve rescued 400 turtles, so we’re highlighting that this week. The biggest risk to sea turtles is litter. Plastic pollution, lost and discarded fishing gear, so the public can contribute to a safe and healthier ocean by being aware of how they manage their waste and not littering.
Underwater photographers raising awareness about endangered marine species celebrated in Durban
SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species
“We want to share how people in KwaZulu-Natal are connected to the ocean in different ways. It could be recreational, from diving and surfing to spiritual and livelihoods such as fishing, so we want to showcase the people of the sea along the Durban promenade,” she said.
Susan Tellem from American Tortoise Rescue, an NPO launched on May 31 2000, said there are about 300 species of turtles on the planet.
Durban did not only host an exhibition, but also celebrated “the Admiral”, who turned 113 this year.
“It is a day to celebrate one of the world’s oldest creatures while realising they are in danger with 61% of species disappearing,” said Tellem.
Linda Ness, an underwater photographer who exhibited her work in the competition, said the goal was not to win but to share the beautiful sightings in the sea.
“I would love to give more talks to younger people about the stories behind the photographs because they are really interesting. Some of them are funny and others scary and people seem to enjoy stories about wildlife in the ocean.
“I want to share how it feels when a whale comes to you at three metres per second, which feels like you’re about to be run over by a bus,” she said.
Turtles are important because they help in the balance of aquatic and terrestrial environments.
“While more people love dogs and cats, you should get to know your turtle — they are not rocks with legs. They are giving you a heads up about your future,” Tellem said.
Turtles are endangered due to pollution, habitat loss and hunting. Many people involved in illegal activities have been arrested, with the most recent incident February 6 when a man was caught selling a tortoise for R200 at the Bloemfontein Showgrounds. The man faces charges of contravening the Animals Protection Act and the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinances.
