Gents, healthier-looking winter skin is 3 simple steps away

Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi tells you how to update to your skin care routine

05 August 2017 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi
It's important to use the correct cleanser for your skin type.
Image: iStock

 1. CLEANSE

A one-size-fits-all approach isn’t always the best, especially with skin care. Establish your skin type, and use the correct cleanser: one with a clay or salicylic acid ingredient for oily skin, or a creamy foam cleanser if your skin is a little dry. 

Try: Clinique City Block Purifying Charcoal Cleansing Gel, R300

2. MASK AND EXFOLIATE

Masking and exfoliating is just as important for men as it is for women. Use an exfoliating mask to get rid of flaky skin and give skin a healthy appearance. Introduce a cleansing tool for a milder exfoliation during the week. This one also combats  congestion and refines pores.

Try: GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment Mask, R850

3. HYDRATE

Hydration is the key when trying to achieve skin that looks as if it gets a weekly facial pamper. Men’s skin tends to be quite dry, so  always finish off your skincare with  a moisturiser or nourishing leave-on mask that does not dry out the skin after application.

Try: QMS Hydro-Foam Mask, 150ml, R865

This article was originally published in Sunday Times The Edit Man, a lifestyle magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.

