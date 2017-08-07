Strong SA women who should feature in future history books

Throughout history, black women all over the world have found themselves in positions where they are nurturing others before themselves.

These women are usually at the forefront of social change, speaking up against domestic violence, sexual violence, racism, oppression of minority groups, and many other social injustices.

For this to happen, they usually have to stand up against oppressive systems that by design, put them at the very bottom of the barrel.

How I wish future history books would include the stories of many African women who went against the grain and dared to go beyond where they were told they could. There are many, of course.

Here are some of the modern ones you should at least know of, if not admire: