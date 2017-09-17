Fikile Mbalula on being the 'Minister of Social Media'
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula tells us why Sunday Twitter is lit and how he responds to the weird questions he gets asked online
What are some of the weirdest things you get asked on Twitter?
Since joining the police, people ask me to certify their documents and make affidavits.
How do you respond?
I take this as simple humour, and I respond in the same way. I appreciate that people are able to communicate with me about serious matters, and are able to poke fun.
Does it ever get serious?
I have seen comments of serious crimes on Twitter, to which we responded then and resolved through the complaints officer in my office.
Are you the same person in real life as on Twitter?
Yes, what you see is what you get.
Do you moderate your responses?
I communicate government information and messages not in a boring way that will alienate a young person, but also not in a way that will chase an older person away.
WATCH: Top quotes from SA's Minister of Police
How do you explain your online popularity?
The growth of my following on these platforms has been because I communicate with all age groups in a simple, understandable, and entertaining way.
What’s your view on #blacktwitter’s views?
They are the best: you can’t fool them. They are woke and are very socially aware. Most campaigns are successful only if you involve #blacktwitter.
What entertains you on Twitter?
Twitter on Sundays after the morning newspaper readings, and in the afternoon when people are watching Mzansi Magic shows. It’s called Sunday Twitter and it’s lit.
Do you have any competition on Twitter?
No.
• This article was originally published in Sunday Times The Edit Man, a lifestyle magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.
