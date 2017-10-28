Art, craft & folklore in a thoughtfully-renovated period apartment

“Of course, modernity has made ceilings blank slates,” Sharifi says. “But until the turn of the 20th century, people around the world invested their wealth in their ceilings.”

From the wood carvings in middle European medieval houses to the Muslim world, ceilings were invested with “a certain indulgence of assets or wealth”, as Sharifi puts it.

“A nice ceiling elevates you and makes you look up like you do in a cathedral, and modernity recentred that gaze towards the individual and this world and not the next world,” Sharifi says. “You’re always looking at eye level or down, at the floors.”

He found the effect of the ornate “pre-modern ceiling, where you can see a relative amount of wealth for a working-class neighbourhood” intriguing, and he and Korczak saw its potential to allow life and their artistic practice to dovetail.

For the most part, rather than altering the apartment, the renovation involved bringing out its inherent qualities. “The task was not to destroy anything,” Drewes says. The moulding on the ceilings in three of the rooms, for example, had been painted and repainted so many times over the past century that much of the detail had been obscured. A lot of time and effort went into painstakingly shaving off the layers of paint by hand.

As they peeled off the layers, they uncovered patches of colour and even evidence that the ceiling had once been decorated with figurative frescoes. “When everything was cleaned, we decided to just leave it like it is, and not paint over it,” Drewes says. “Now you have this really rich texture of the ceiling that defines the room.”

In the back of the apartment, the renovation took on a contrasting approach. These areas, including the bedroom and new bathrooms, are characterised by a minimalist approach. Walls were added, the bathrooms were modernised, and another bathroom was added in the hallway, too.

“We went completely modern. It really goes in the complete other direction,” Drewes says.

The floors are tiled with patterned, untreated cement tiles, prompted by the Moroccan door, which imparts a particular atmosphere to these areas of the apartment. They offset the pristine modernity of the new areas, and Sharifi notes how they “breathe” and cool these areas without making it necessary to open windows.