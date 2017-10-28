Cultural commentator Ekow Eshun's top 5 books

The book, published to coincide with the opening of the much-anticipated Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa) in Cape Town, is edited by Eshun, and celebrates the design and build of the museum, as well as presenting a survey of the creative culture of South Africa and the continent.

“The aim of Africa Modern is to take a portrait, in a small way, of what seems to me to be a fantastically dynamic period in African contemporary art,” Eshun says.

“I wanted to use the book to both mark the opening of the first contemporary art museum in Africa, and also to give space to the breadth of extraordinary creative talent in the continent as a whole, but particularly in South Africa.”

ESHUN'S TOP 5 BOOKS