How Singita is setting the standard for conservation tourism

When you drive into Singita territory, you can imagine what the land looked like 100 years ago. You’re unlikely to come across other cars, and the undisturbed wildlife is healthy, relaxed, and abundant. The growing safari lodge and luxury accommodation brand, which currently boasts 12 lodges in Africa, is on a mission to ensure all its territories will look the same 100 years from now.

“Conservation needs to be done at scale,” says Singita chief operating officer Mark Witney, who is so passionate about the topic that he’s shifted his energy to this sector of the business alone. “We own big, iconic pieces of land with large volumes of game; we work hard to not disrupt the connection people experience with nature.”

While this undoubtedly enhances the exclusivity of the guest experience, there’s a larger motivation at play: although Singita has always been known as one of South Africa’s top luxury brands, its conservation efforts are steadily taking centre stage in its evolution.

When Witney refers to scale, he’s not viewing the topic lightly. “Conservation requires structures and framework and hundreds of millions of dollars,” he says. When the first lodge opened in 1993 it was all about luxury, but over the past few decades, the group has steadily increased its conservation focus, spending $11-million (around R155-million) on conservation in 2016 alone.