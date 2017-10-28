Redecorating? These are the local brands you NEED to know about
A round-up of some of SA's best places to shop for everything from stylish sofas to sleek basins
HOMEWARE
HERTEX
Known for their sophisticated homeware, Hertex HAUS is your go-to destination for gifting this festive season. From tableware to bed linen, beach towels to cotton throws, their selection of gifts is varied and stylish — and can be beautifully-wrapped for you to give to loved ones.
To find your nearest Hertex store, visit hertex.co.za
FURNITURE
BLOCK & CHISEL
At Block & Chisel, you'll find furniture and décor that'll inspire you to live life beautifully. Their locally-produced seating is no exception, and with 34 expertly-chosen fabrics to pick from, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to creating the perfect seating collection for your home.
To find your nearest Block & Chisel store, visit blockandchisel.co.za
CORICRAFT
Furniture favourite, Coricraft, has a new range of on-trend couches, including the Congo Modular Couch, which is the perfect addition to any contemporary home.
Versatile and comfortable, this stylish sofa can be configured according to your space, and you can simply add more pieces when needed. Its quality leather upholstery will add a timeless feel to your home.
To find your nearest Coricraft store, visit coricraft.co.za
GRIFFITHS & GRIFFITHS
Griffiths & Griffiths have an extensive range of furniture to choose from at their exquisite 20,000m² showroom in Kramerville, Johannesburg.
One of the highlights is this magnificent Rococo Bed. Made from solid mahogany, this king size, extra-length bed comes as a four-poster or with the posts cut down as pictured below. The carving is all hand-worked with traditional tools by master-craftsmen, replicating the exact details commissioned centuries ago.
For more information, visit griffithsandgriffiths.co.za
BATHROOM
GEBERIT
By applying its vast know-how and almost 150 years of experience in sanitary technology, Geberit has created a new collection of basins, toilets and vanities that are not only beautiful to look at, but will truly make life easier and more comfortable.
Gerberit's Bathroom Series includes a wide range of products in various styles, and at various prices, so you're sure to find everything you need to create your dream bathroom.
For more information, visit geberitcollection.com
• This is a paid-for listing.
