Zeitz Mocaa: poster child for the transformative power of architecture

There’s no denying that the central atrium of the Zeitz Mocaa has a magical quality. It is a mesmerising space, with light flooding down through the tubes from skylights, and the concrete curves creating an extraordinary sense of drama.

The new atrium (the shape of which is actually based on a mielie pip, digitally scanned and “enlarged to be almost 10 stories high” and “cut out of the heart of the building” as Heatherwick described it) has been repeatedly compared to a cathedral.

It is an appropriate comparison. Art galleries have come to function as secular churches in many ways in various modern cultures. But, more importantly in this case, the simple wonder that the space (or the potential for such beauty) existed all along, but was somehow hidden or unrealised, adds a dimension of redemption to the design.

At its simplest, the transformation is metaphorical. Carving an open space from the interior of the building began a narrative, Heatherwick explained, about “busting people out of their separate silos”. It became a metaphor for the beauty that can be created from dissolving separations. “We felt that our role was to create togetherness, and to give a heart to a building that had been heartless,” Heatherwick said.

Another layer of the power of the metaphor is that the memory or the reminder of the separation remains in the new design. Those curves and arches represent the drama of the transformation playing itself out eternally in the form of the atrium: a constantly renewed vision of something mundane becoming something extraordinary.

A central part of the narrative of South African life is transformation. Dealing with the heritage of a city, or a building — dealing with history itself — involves a significant effort in reconciling a shameful past with the need to build a future. How do you take a divided and fractured past and find common humanity in it? How do you simultaneously acknowledge a shameful history, but retrieve some sort of common identity or purpose from it?

Whereas a spectacular new building might have sent a bold, unambiguous message about hope for the future, a symbolic structure that finds its vision for the future in the transformation of the past has the capacity to heal, to offer redemption.