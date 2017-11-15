The Edit

A wardrobe of blazers: three fragrances to define the modern man

Power and sophistication for the modern man with English Blazer’s collection of scents

15 November 2017 - 08:01 By Sharon Becker
Synonymous with the iconic image of a “British gent”; English Blazer’s collection of timeless fragrances, unified by common notes of lavender, citrus and cedarwood, cater for every facet of the modern man.

English Blazer Original

  • Top notes: lavender, lemon basil, bergamot
  • Middle notes: juniper, coriander, carnation
  • Base notes: vetiver, oakmoss, cedarwood

Blazer, R3,995, Kurt Geiger; Kurt Geiger shoes, R1,995, Spitz; socks, R95, Gant; satchel, R1,999, May & May

The Original Gent

The aromatic tones of this scent – confident, authentic and distinctive – give it a powerful signature with a well-rounded sophistication that is perfect with plaid.

English Blazer Red

  • Top notes: lemon, cardamom, bergamot
  • Middle notes: lavender, ginger, nutmeg
  • Base notes: tobacco, leather, cedarwood

Blazer, R3,495, Kurt Geiger; shoes, R1,599, Green Cross; belt, R349, Trenery; socks, R1,600, Gucci

The Charismatic Gent

Bold suits in primary hues complement this charismatic man, who needs only a spritz of this spicy, woody, zesty fragrance to make a lasting impression.

English Blazer Black

  • Top notes: lemon, tangerine, bergamot
  • Middle notes: thyme, geranium, lavender
  • Base notes: amber, cedarwood, patchouli

Blazer, R2,499, Country Road; slippers, R12,600, Jimmy Choo; bow tie, R2,300, Gucci; Aldo satchel, R999, Zando

The Dashing Gent

For the professional businessman, aromatic notes lend an iconic feel to this scent. Pair it with immaculate tailoring in monochromatic tones.

STOCKISTS

Aldo: 011 884 4141; Country Road: Woolworths.co.za; Gant: 0861 000 421; Gucci: 011 326 7928; Green Cross: 087 287 8041; Jimmy Choo: 011 326 6658; Kurt Geiger: 0860 434 437; Spitz: 0861 000 421; Trenery: Woolworths.co.za.

This article was paid for by English Blazer.

