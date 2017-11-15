A wardrobe of blazers: three fragrances to define the modern man
Power and sophistication for the modern man with English Blazer’s collection of scents
Synonymous with the iconic image of a “British gent”; English Blazer’s collection of timeless fragrances, unified by common notes of lavender, citrus and cedarwood, cater for every facet of the modern man.
English Blazer Original
- Top notes: lavender, lemon basil, bergamot
- Middle notes: juniper, coriander, carnation
- Base notes: vetiver, oakmoss, cedarwood
Blazer, R3,995, Kurt Geiger; Kurt Geiger shoes, R1,995, Spitz; socks, R95, Gant; satchel, R1,999, May & May
The Original Gent
The aromatic tones of this scent – confident, authentic and distinctive – give it a powerful signature with a well-rounded sophistication that is perfect with plaid.
English Blazer Red
- Top notes: lemon, cardamom, bergamot
- Middle notes: lavender, ginger, nutmeg
- Base notes: tobacco, leather, cedarwood
Blazer, R3,495, Kurt Geiger; shoes, R1,599, Green Cross; belt, R349, Trenery; socks, R1,600, Gucci
The Charismatic Gent
Bold suits in primary hues complement this charismatic man, who needs only a spritz of this spicy, woody, zesty fragrance to make a lasting impression.
English Blazer Black
- Top notes: lemon, tangerine, bergamot
- Middle notes: thyme, geranium, lavender
- Base notes: amber, cedarwood, patchouli
Blazer, R2,499, Country Road; slippers, R12,600, Jimmy Choo; bow tie, R2,300, Gucci; Aldo satchel, R999, Zando
The Dashing Gent
For the professional businessman, aromatic notes lend an iconic feel to this scent. Pair it with immaculate tailoring in monochromatic tones.
STOCKISTS
Aldo: 011 884 4141; Country Road: Woolworths.co.za; Gant: 0861 000 421; Gucci: 011 326 7928; Green Cross: 087 287 8041; Jimmy Choo: 011 326 6658; Kurt Geiger: 0860 434 437; Spitz: 0861 000 421; Trenery: Woolworths.co.za.
This article was paid for by English Blazer.
