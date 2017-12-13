How to stop your skin from drying out during a long flight

Being inside an airplane at very high altitudes for hours on end can take its toll on the skin, draining it of its moisture and leaving it susceptible to tightness and fine lines.

There's a wide array of beauty products on the market that promise intense hydration. That said, while most of them do provide some form of hydration, it seems some don’t work so well on their own.

So if you want that mineral water face hydration spritz you've packed in your hand luggage to actually work, you need to make sure your skin is prepared to receive and lock in the moisture and hydration you seek to provide.

Do just that by following these five steps before boarding your flight:

1. Cleanse all impurities with a deep cleanse. Massage the face all over with the cleanser suitable for your skin type before rinsing off.

2. Exfoliate all dead skin-cell build-up so product can penetrate better — your skin’s texture will feel much smoother. Exfoliation also increases the skin’s renewal process. For travel, exfoliating pads are preferable. And don’t forget to exfoliate your lips!

3. Protect your skin from all the infrared lighting in the plane, as well as free radicals, by using a good antioxidant.