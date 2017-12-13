It's complicated: 4 ways the ANC elective conference could play out

SCENARIO 1

Cyril Ramaphosa wins and is elected ANC president.

In January Ramaphosa calls Jacob Zuma and tells him to resign.

Ramaphosa decides if he should become president of South Africa or appoint a caretaker for two years until the 2019 general election.

Zuma is recalled and does not even deliver the state of the nation address.

A new Cabinet is appointed. A commission into state capture is appointed.

Zuma and the Guptas are investigated. The National Prosecuting Authority has a free hand. Zuma spends the next two years in and out of court, along with his allies.