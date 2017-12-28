Guys' fragrances that'll last all day - & make a lasting impression

1. THE POSH POOL PARTY

Dolce & Gabbana The One For Men EDT, 100ml, R1,465

This one is a real luxury, so reserve it for only the best of summer events. Take advantage of sweltering days that will allow this intense, aromatic, spicy scent to settle like second skin into a woody base of amber and tobacco.

2. THE ADVENTUROUS DAY OUT

Versace Dylan Blue EDT, 100ml, R1,230

Distinct notes such as bergamot, grapefruit, black pepper, ambrox and saffron make this a spicy zesty scent that will outlast the toughest obstacle course.

3. THE LAST-MINUTE COCKTAIL PARTY

Yardley English Blazer Black, 100ml, R200

Make sure you have a scent that will last all day, should a surprise event pop up. This aromatic fragrance with thyme, lavender, cedarwood, and citrus gives you a fresh scent for the day that settles into a refined, woody fragrance by night time.