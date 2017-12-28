Grooming
Guys' fragrances that'll last all day - & make a lasting impression
Our pick of the perfect long-lasting scents for all sorts of occasions this party season
1. THE POSH POOL PARTY
Dolce & Gabbana The One For Men EDT, 100ml, R1,465
This one is a real luxury, so reserve it for only the best of summer events. Take advantage of sweltering days that will allow this intense, aromatic, spicy scent to settle like second skin into a woody base of amber and tobacco.
2. THE ADVENTUROUS DAY OUT
Versace Dylan Blue EDT, 100ml, R1,230
Distinct notes such as bergamot, grapefruit, black pepper, ambrox and saffron make this a spicy zesty scent that will outlast the toughest obstacle course.
3. THE LAST-MINUTE COCKTAIL PARTY
Yardley English Blazer Black, 100ml, R200
Make sure you have a scent that will last all day, should a surprise event pop up. This aromatic fragrance with thyme, lavender, cedarwood, and citrus gives you a fresh scent for the day that settles into a refined, woody fragrance by night time.
4. THE MUSIC FEST
Zadig and Voltaire Just Rock Pour Lui, 100ml, R1,075
Whether you’re enjoying a low-key jam at a music festival, or hitting the town at the most exclusive club, heads are bound to turn as the unique notes of black patchouli, black vanilla, and incense casually saunter in after you.
5. THE FORMAL PARTY
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Man of Today limited edition, 100ml, R1,235
If we’re talking the ultimate fragrance wardrobe, this is your classic power suit — spicy at the heart and fruity at the top. Spritz this on for any dapper occasion and stand out among the suits.
• This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit Man S/S '17, a fashion magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.
