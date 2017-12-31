Beauty
Hangover cures that'll help you look fresh faced after a big night out
Partying until the early hours can take it's toll on your complexion. Here's how to remedy redness and dehydrated or dull-looking skin
HANGOVER PROBLEM 1: DEHYDRATED SKIN
What causes it? After a long night, especially one containing one too many shots, the skin loses a lot of water since alcohol is a diuretic.
What 'cures' it? After cleansing your skin, use a serum or moisturiser rich in hyaluronic acid to inject moisture into the cells or try a mask for intense hydration.
HANGOVER PROBLEM 2: REDNESS
What causes it? Blame it on the alcohol, but those flushed cheeks aren’t going anywhere. Drinking causes blood vessels to dilate, resulting in redness and even burst capillaries.
What 'cures' it? Combat this by using products containing cucumber, chamomile, or aloe vera to reduce redness.
HANGOVER PROBLEM 3: DULL TEXTURE
What 'cures' it? Antioxidants are your little helpers when skin needs to look healthy and revived. Concentrate on giving your skin a serum or moisturiser with doses of vitamin C to brighten the skin, or vitamin A to increase cell turnover and make skin appear more youthful.
• This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit Man S/S17, a stand-alone Sunday Times fashion magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.
