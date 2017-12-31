Hangover cures that'll help you look fresh faced after a big night out

HANGOVER PROBLEM 2: REDNESS

What causes it? Blame it on the alcohol, but those flushed cheeks aren’t going anywhere. Drinking causes blood vessels to dilate, resulting in redness and even burst capillaries.

What 'cures' it? Combat this by using products containing cucumber, chamomile, or aloe vera to reduce redness.

HANGOVER PROBLEM 3: DULL TEXTURE

What 'cures' it? Antioxidants are your little helpers when skin needs to look healthy and revived. Concentrate on giving your skin a serum or moisturiser with doses of vitamin C to brighten the skin, or vitamin A to increase cell turnover and make skin appear more youthful.

