5 golden rules for gorgeous summer skin

Here’s a quick master class on how to keep your skin protected, well-hydrated and glowing all summer long

24 January 2018 - 00:00 By Mathahle Stofile
Keep your skin looking well-hydrated by drinking lots of water throughout the day.
Image: 123RF/rido

South Africa has one of the harshest climates in the world. When our sun shines, it scorches; and, if you live inland, you know all about the dryness.

Follow these golden rules to keep your skin looking stunning this summer:

1. Apply skin products early in the morning or late at night

The reason this is the best time to do so is that otherwise the sun may evaporate all your efforts. Skin absorbs and locks in moisture much better during these times.

2. Moisturise immediately after bathing/showering

There’s a 30-second magic window period from the time you get out of the bath or shower to when you apply moisturising products to the skin. This window period is the ideal time to apply product, as your skin is still slightly damp and absorbs better (like a sponge).

3. Don't only exfoliate your face

Exfoliating your thigh and buttocks area, by rubbing in a circular movement, will stimulate blood circulation and reduce your chances of getting cellulite. When skin is exfoliated, it also provides an ideal canvas for all your products to perform optimally.

4. Drink water throughout the day

This will help to keep your skin hydrated and youthful, and will also help to detoxify your entire body.

5. Double cleanse

If you wear lots makeup, you may find that your skin is very oily. Double cleansing guarantees a deep clean, without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Start with an oil-based cleanser and follow with a foaming one for best results.

