5 golden rules for gorgeous summer skin

South Africa has one of the harshest climates in the world. When our sun shines, it scorches; and, if you live inland, you know all about the dryness.

Follow these golden rules to keep your skin looking stunning this summer:

1. Apply skin products early in the morning or late at night

The reason this is the best time to do so is that otherwise the sun may evaporate all your efforts. Skin absorbs and locks in moisture much better during these times.

2. Moisturise immediately after bathing/showering

There’s a 30-second magic window period from the time you get out of the bath or shower to when you apply moisturising products to the skin. This window period is the ideal time to apply product, as your skin is still slightly damp and absorbs better (like a sponge).

3. Don't only exfoliate your face

Exfoliating your thigh and buttocks area, by rubbing in a circular movement, will stimulate blood circulation and reduce your chances of getting cellulite. When skin is exfoliated, it also provides an ideal canvas for all your products to perform optimally.