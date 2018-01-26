Grooming
Guys, hit the spa: 3 top male treatments to try now
The best spa treatments to book when you - and your skin - need some TLC
1. OMOROVIZCA GENTLEMAN’S BACK TREATMENT
Best for a well-deserved splurge. This treatment relaxes the body and includes a mud mask, exfoliation, and back and foot massage.
Where to try it? The Four Seasons Spa in Westcliff, Joburg.
How much? From R1,000 for a 75-minute treatment.
2. ELEMIS HIGH PERFORMANCE SKIN ENERGISER
Best for treating skin for the effects of shaving and environmental stress, and restoring moisture.
Where to try it? The Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa in Sandhurst, Joburg.
How much? From R1,200 for a 60-minute treatment.
3. ULTRA CALMING SKIN TREATMENT
Best for Combating sensitive skin and soothing shaving irritations.
Where to try it? Sorbet Man, Gauteng and Cape Town
How much? R570
• This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit Man S/S17, a stand-alone Sunday Times fashion magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE