Guys, hit the spa: 3 top male treatments to try now

1. OMOROVIZCA GENTLEMAN’S BACK TREATMENT

Best for a well-deserved splurge. This treatment relaxes the body and includes a mud mask, exfoliation, and back and foot massage.

Where to try it? The Four Seasons Spa in Westcliff, Joburg.

How much? From R1,000 for a 75-minute treatment.

2. ELEMIS HIGH PERFORMANCE SKIN ENERGISER

Best for treating skin for the effects of shaving and environmental stress, and restoring moisture.

Where to try it? The Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa in Sandhurst, Joburg.

How much? From R1,200 for a 60-minute treatment.

3. ULTRA CALMING SKIN TREATMENT

Best for Combating sensitive skin and soothing shaving irritations.

Where to try it? Sorbet Man, Gauteng and Cape Town

How much? R570

• This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit Man S/S17, a stand-alone Sunday Times fashion magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.