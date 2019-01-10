'How an internet con artist broke my heart'

Con artists are extremely popular in, well, popular culture. There’s inevitably a story behind their crimes and usually a clever one. Every few years there’s a movie nominated for an Oscar with a charismatic con artist at its centre: think The Grifters, The Talented Mr Ripley, or Catch Me If You Can. Our obsession with true crime has given rise to podcasts featuring con artists, such as Criminal; Death, Sex and Money; and Dirty John.

But, as Maria Konnikova, author of The Confidence Game, told The Guardian in 2016, “We shouldn’t forget that these are bad people who ruin lives.” Confidence tricksters are criminals, and what they do is commit crime. And our online lives are making it easier for them.

Fashion and décor stylist Karin Orzol recently fell victim to such a scamster, who left her out of pocket and with her heart broken.

Orzol is professional, smart, independent, funny, and extremely pretty — any man’s dream. She has a job she loves, good friends, two dogs — all that was missing was the perfect partner. So when she and “Aaron Cohen” matched on Bumble, everything seemed to be coming together.

Cohen said he was in finance. He was born in the Bahamas but had grown up in the US. After his fiancée left him for his best friend, his therapist suggested a change of scenery. He had transferred to South Africa, where he was preparing to float the company he worked for on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.