IN PICTURES | SA's Josie Borain on life as a sought-after supermodel in the '80s

Not everyone can say they’ve been captured by the lens of fashion photography greats such as Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, and Steven Meisel, or that they considered designer Calvin Klein a great friend and collaborator. But for South African-born model Josie Borain, who made it big on the international scene in the 1980s, it was all a magnificent reality.

“I don’t believe in luck, but it was pure luck. I’m not a babe; I’m not particularly beautiful; I’m not all the things that society assumes are, like, ‘It’. I’m not ‘It’, but I managed somehow — not because of my own will, but because of the way things fell into place — to be quite successful and, frankly, to have a fucking awesome life,” she fondly recalls.

Moving from Johannesburg to Cape Town, then Paris and later New York, Borain went from being what she describes as a “very shy and very insecure and normal little girl” to being a highly sought-after, short-haired, androgynous model walking in shows and shooting campaigns with the top names on the international stage.