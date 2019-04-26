Pirates of the Caribbean actress stars as two versions of herself in Cartier’s new fashion film

The French jewellery house, Cartier has released a disruptive creative jewellery collection called Clash de Cartier. As the new face of the collection, the campaign video stars the actress Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Maze Runner, Skins and upcoming horror thriller Crawl) in an intoxicating interview.

The elegant version of Scodelario, dressed in a sheer black dress with ruffles, asks the other androgynous version of self, clad in a black blazer and latex pants: “Who are you?” … to which she replies: “I’m me too.”

The campaign video was directed by the award-winning British-Canadian filmmaker Gordon von Steiner, who has built a reputation for his fashion films for luxury labels and working with publications such as Vogue and W Magazine. His work has been exhibited at Palais Galliera in Paris and fondazione Forma per la Fotografia Milan.

Watch the Clash de Cartier campaign video below: