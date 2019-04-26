Pirates of the Caribbean actress stars as two versions of herself in Cartier’s new fashion film
Kaya Scodelario dazzles as new face of Clash de Cartier
The French jewellery house, Cartier has released a disruptive creative jewellery collection called Clash de Cartier. As the new face of the collection, the campaign video stars the actress Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Maze Runner, Skins and upcoming horror thriller Crawl) in an intoxicating interview.
The elegant version of Scodelario, dressed in a sheer black dress with ruffles, asks the other androgynous version of self, clad in a black blazer and latex pants: “Who are you?” … to which she replies: “I’m me too.”
The campaign video was directed by the award-winning British-Canadian filmmaker Gordon von Steiner, who has built a reputation for his fashion films for luxury labels and working with publications such as Vogue and W Magazine. His work has been exhibited at Palais Galliera in Paris and fondazione Forma per la Fotografia Milan.
Watch the Clash de Cartier campaign video below:
As a half-Brazilian, half-British actress, and Cartier being very international, Scodelario makes the perfect choice as the jewellery’s new face, which plays with the idea of duality.
Clash de Cartier shakes up the Maison’s aesthetic heritage of studs, beads and clous carrés. Together, they form a singular, ribbed mesh which becomes Cartier’s new jewellery signature as imagined by the design studios.
Behind the clean lines and even spacing, Clash de Cartier is a highly complex feat of craftsmanship. Developed entirely by the jewellery workshops, using the ingenious articulated mechanism, the piece is precisely calibrated to magnetise the forces, to hold the studs in place. So though they are interconnected, they are still mobile. Each element is mounted and polished.
Sharp and mechanical, Clash de Cartier possesses an innate sense of proportion that draws on pure Cartier style. In volumes and reliefs, circles and squares, the collection honours the Maison’s penchant for geometry which dates back to the 1930s.
Yet, the jewellery simultaneously manages to be soft and round. At its essence is opposition: bright, feminine curves and soft contours are contrasted with the nervous tension of a taut structure. Crafted in 4N pink gold, the rings can be stacked and layered in all versions; and they are completely genderless.
In a final sophisticated Cartier jewellery touch, the inside of each piece is delicately scalloped for comfortable wear.
This article was paid for by Cartier.