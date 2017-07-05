Regardless of your religion, it's worth making a pilgrimage to Jerusalem

At the foot of the wall is the rather quiet Davidson Archaeological Park in which excavations have uncovered the ritual baths where Jewish men washed to be clean before entering the temple 2000 years ago.

You can also see stores where money changers helped people buy sacrificial animals. This may have been where Jesus overturned the tables in the holy temple.

Other parts of Jerusalem are not to be believed. There are two rooms in the Old City claiming to be the place of the Last Supper, two places claiming to be the garden tomb where Jesus was buried and a footprint left in stone on the Mount of Olives by Jesus when he ascended into heaven.

Historians agree (for once) that the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives cannot possibly be where Jesus prayed before death. Yet this replica of the olive garden is fenced off and is treated as holy with trees planted by the popes of the last century. Oil from the trees' olives is sent to the Vatican.